Games on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network (all times U.S./Eastern):

Supercoppa Italiana: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Wednesday, 2 p.m. (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Coppa Italia: Atalanta vs. Spezia, Thursday, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Coppa Italia: Lazio vs. Bologna, Thursday, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Coppa Italia: Juventus vs. Monza, Thursday, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Here's what else we are keeping an eye on (all times U.S./Eastern):

Premier League: Manchester City vs. Tottenham, Thursday, 3 p.m.



Club Friendly: Riyadh All-Star XI vs. PSG, Thursday, 12 p.m.

⚽ The Forward Line

All eyes on Riyadh

You can call it a schedule quirk if you'd like, but today and tomorrow will see two of the biggest games of the week take place in Riyadh. First up it's the Italian Supercoppa, a one-off trophy match that pits last season's Serie A champion (AC Milan) against last season's Coppa Italia winner (Inter Milan), which just so happens to produce one of the biggest rivalries in the sport: The Derby della Madonnina. Unlike last season, these two teams are struggling a bit this season, with neither likely to win the Scudetto as Napoli are running away with the league. Here's Francesco Porzio explaining why the changes to AC Milan's defensive line are hurting them:

Porzio: "Pioli started off the current 2022-23 season after losing former club captain Alessio Romagnoli as a free agent. The club decided to not invest in experienced players to replace him, also considering the comeback of Simon Kjaer after his knee injury. Pioli currently has five center backs on the roster: Fikayo Tomori, Kjaer, Matteo Gabbia, Pierre Kalulu and Malick Thiaw, who was signed last summer from Schalke 04. Last season, AC Milan based their league success on the defense and especially on the individual performances of Kalulu and Fikayo Tomori. Their perfect combination and defensive work were the reasons why the Rossoneri conceded only 31 goals in 38 matches."



Approximately 20 hours after the conclusion of the Supercoppa final, we are back at King Fahd International Stadium for, possibly, the final time Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi take the field against each other in a friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and the Riyadh All-Stars. Ronaldo will make his debut in Saudi Arabia while playing for an All-Star team comprised of players from Al-Nassr (CR7's new club) and rival club Al-Hilal. It's kind of weird that Ronaldo is suiting up a mixed side before he even takes the field for his new team. Jonathan Johnson breaks down why this match is even taking place at all:

Johnson: "This game was originally supposed to take place in early 2022, but PSG's tour had to be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. At that time, Messi played for PSG, but Ronaldo was still in Europe with Manchester United. However, the contracts signed for this tour remained valid which is why PSG were obliged to return as part of their latest visit to Qatar which has since hosted the FIFA World Cup which Messi won with Argentina."

🔗 Midfield Link Play

USWNT start World Cup year with a bang

All the way on the other side of the world, the United States women's national team started of the 2023 calendar year with a convincing 4-0 win at New Zealand. It took 52 minutes for the team to break the deadlock, but once they did the flood gates opened. Mallory Swanson (née Pugh) got the party started with a brace, and Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams chipped in with a goal apiece. Williams, notably, scored her goal in the 74th minute, just seven minutes after making her return to the USWNT after sitting out 2022 with what her club Kansas City Current described at the time as an "acute injury to her right leg."

The 29-year-old Williams remains one of the key players to watch during the build-up to this summer's World Cup. At one point she seemed like a lock to start for this side, but since during his road to recovery, Swanson, Sophia Smith, and Midge Purce all blossomed into top-tier attackers. And that's without mentioning Trinity Rodman, 20, who even provided a couple of assists on the day. Williams may be hard-pressed to fight her way back to the top of the attacking pecking order. These two teams face off again on Friday in New Zealand.

And now let's get to some links:

💰 The Back Line

Best bets

