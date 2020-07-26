After a 148-day layoff, UEFA Champions League action finally resumes on Friday, Aug. 7 with a pair of scintillating matchups: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid and Lyon vs. Juventus. On Saturday, Aug. 8, we have Lionel Messi and his Barcelona side hosting a Napoli side looking to pull off a shocker at Camp Nou while Christian Pulisic and Chelsea look to climb out of a 3-0 deficit against Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich. Every Champions League match the rest of the way kicks off at 3 p.m. ET and can be streamed directly on CBS All Access. Matchday coverage begins as early as 8 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ.

Once those four round of 16 matchups are decided, the scene shifts to Lisbon, Portugal, for the start of the quarterfinals. It will be a frantic sprint to finish line as the tournament is set to wrap up on Aug. 23, marking the first time the final will take place on a Sunday. For a complete look at the schedule the rest of the way, click here. For now, here's a look at the bracket and how things are set to play out.

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Round of 16 (continued)

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 7

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access (City leads 2-1 through leg 1)

Juventus vs. Lyon, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access (Lyon leads 1-0 through leg 1)

Saturday, Aug. 8

Barcelona vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access (tied 1-1 through leg 1)

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access (Bayern leads 3-0 through leg 1)

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio do Sport, Lisbon

Thursday, Aug. 13

RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

Friday, Aug. 14

Napoli/Barcelona vs. Chelsea/Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio do Sport, Lisbon

Saturday. Aug. 15

Real Madrid/Manchester City vs. Lyon/Juventus, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon