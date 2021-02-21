The U.S. women's national team is set to square off against Brazil on Sunday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. It's the second game of the SheBelieves Cup for the USWNT after the squad beat Canada on Thursday. The match is the first competition between the USA and Brazil since 2019. Brazil is coming off a 4-1 win against Argentina, while the U.S. was a 1-0 winner against Canada. Brazil currently sit in first place in SheBelieves Cup standings ahead of the U.S. based on goal differential, and Sunday's winner will be the favorite to win the tournament.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Feb. 21

: Sunday, Feb. 21 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

: Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: FS1

FS1 Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Storylines

USWNT: The team has been in top form coming into the competition, but struggled to finish in front of goal against Canada. A late game breakthrough on goal in the 79th minute from Rose Lavelle was the difference in what was ultimately a narrow victory during a physical match. The team are likely to still apply pressure on Brazil in the attack, while the Seleciao tries to counter into open spaces. A second game in a quick turnaround will also likely see some player rotation in this match, perhaps on the top line for Carli Lloyd or Megan Rapinoe coming off the bench instead.

Brazil: Head coach Pia Sundhage earned a big, 4-1 win, to kick off the tournament over regional rivals Argentina to open their tournament. NWSL players Debinha and Marta had strong performances during the match, with each recording two goals. The team getting an opportunity truly implement new tactics under a new coaching style, and could try to counter during waves of attack from the U.S. The team will have to make the most of their chances on crosses or set pieces, as the U.S. defense will disrupt passing lanes.

USWNT vs. Brazil prediction

The USWNT and Brazil have had thrilling games in prior meetings, expect this onto be no different with two new head coaches. Pick: USWNT 3, Brazil 1.