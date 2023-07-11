The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is nearly here. The United States women's national team are current title holders and contenders once again and will begin their quest for a fifth World Cup title when the tournament opens on July 20. The ninth edition of the tournament will expand to include 32 teams divided into eight groups for the first time ever.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named the final roster and the 23 players are officially in the Southern Hemisphere for a ten-day camp ahead of the group stage. They defeated Wales 2-0 in their send-off match in San Jose, California where forward Trinity Rodman scored a brace. Now the team will prepare for their three rivals in Group E.

The USWNT were drawn into Group E along with Vietnam, the Netherlands, and Portugal. In what's great news for USWNT fans, the first two games are at 9 p.m. ET, but the third group stage game will be at 3 a.m. ET, bringing back memories for those who watched the men's 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

Check out the entirety of the USWNT World Cup group schedule below, with all three games taking place in New Zealand.

USWNT group schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, July 21

USA vs. Vietnam, 9 p.m. -- Eden Park, Auckland

Wednesday, July 26

USA vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. -- Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Tuesday, Aug. 1

USA vs. Portugal, 3 a.m. -- Eden Park, Auckland