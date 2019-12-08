Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Wolverhampton: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Brighton & Hove Albion (home) vs. Wolverhampton (away)
Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 5-7-3; Wolverhampton 5-2-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, Brighton & Hove Albion is heading back home. They and Wolverhampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at American Express Community Stadium. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest could be decided by a single goal.
Brighton slipped by Arsenal 2-1 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Wolverhampton kept a clean sheet against West Ham United. Wolverhampton didn't even let West Ham onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory.
Their wins bumped Brighton to 5-7-3 and Wolves to 5-2-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Brighton and Wolves clash.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Wolverhampton
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: American Express Community Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Brighton & Hove Albion won one meeting and tied one meeting in their last two contests with Wolverhampton.
- Apr 20, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 0 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Oct 27, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Wolverhampton 0
