Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Wolverhampton: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion (home) vs. Wolverhampton (away)

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 5-7-3; Wolverhampton 5-2-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, Brighton & Hove Albion is heading back home. They and Wolverhampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at American Express Community Stadium. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest could be decided by a single goal.

Brighton slipped by Arsenal 2-1 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton kept a clean sheet against West Ham United. Wolverhampton didn't even let West Ham onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory.

Their wins bumped Brighton to 5-7-3 and Wolves to 5-2-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Brighton and Wolves clash.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Wolverhampton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Wolverhampton When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: American Express Community Stadium

American Express Community Stadium Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion won one meeting and tied one meeting in their last two contests with Wolverhampton.