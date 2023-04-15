The Premier league is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Chelsea

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 13-7-8; Chelsea 10-9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Live stream: Peacock

What to Know

Chelsea are 3-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion since April of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Chelsea will be playing in front of their home fans against Brighton & Hove Albion at 10:00 a.m. ET at Stamford Bridge. These teams both are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Chelsea haven't won a game since March 11th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They fell in a 1-0 heartbreaker to Wolverhampton.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion didn't have quite enough to beat Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and fell 2-1. The game was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Brighton & Hove Albion fell thanks to a single goal from Harry Kane at minute 79.

The two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses on Saturday. Check back to see if either squad is able to work their way back into the win column.

Odds

Chelsea are a slight favorite against Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +164 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

