Harry Kane scored a second half hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Darmstadt in the Bundesliga on Saturday with the England international's second goal a magnificent effort from his own half.

Kane opened the scoring after 51 minutes at Allianz Arena after he was teed up by Noussair Mazraoui, but the 30-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur man's second goal was a stunning effort.

Letting fly from the center circle, inside the Bayern half after being fed by Thomas Muller, Kane spectacularly made it 5-0 to the hosts by lobbing the hapless Marcel Schuhen in Bavaria.

The Englishman completed his hat-trick and Bayern's rout at 8-0 late on with just two minutes remaining, but few goals will be able to rival Kane's David Beckham-esque effort this weekend.

Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala each score two more apiece while Muller himself got in on the act during a wild second half considering that it was goalless at half time.

The game itself was eventful for more than just Kane's stunning goal with three first half red cards for Joshua Kimmich, Klaus Gjasula and then Matej Maglica to decimate Darmstadt's defense.

Thomas Tuchel's men have hit top spot thanks to Kane's prolific afternoon in Germany although Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen play on Sunday and could retake top spot from Bayern.