WATCH: Ref in Argentina gives one of the worst penalty kick decisions in recent memory

This was shocking and he'll certainly regret the call after seeing the replay

Argentinian soccer always gives us some wild moments. We saw a drone taken down by toilet paper last year, and just last week we saw one of the most violent challenges we'll ever see.

And now, another gem. On Friday night Huracan hosted Banfield in the Argentina first division, and Nicolas Bertolo of Banfield dove in the box after a "challenge" from Carlos Matheu. The truth is, Matheu didn't even come within two yards of Bertolo. The ref was in a fine spot to decide what the right call was, and he stunningly gave a penalty kick.

Take a look:

That is as horrific of a call as you'll see all year. Don't even bring up needing VAR; what this referee needs is training and some specs because that was clear as day. I was watching this match, and I remember saying, "I'm 99 percent sure that was a dive." If I can see that from a TV from the other hemisphere, surely this official could spot that.

Banfield would make the penalty kick, and the match ended 1-1. 

