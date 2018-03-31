WATCH: Ref in Argentina gives one of the worst penalty kick decisions in recent memory
This was shocking and he'll certainly regret the call after seeing the replay
Argentinian soccer always gives us some wild moments. We saw a drone taken down by toilet paper last year, and just last week we saw one of the most violent challenges we'll ever see.
And now, another gem. On Friday night Huracan hosted Banfield in the Argentina first division, and Nicolas Bertolo of Banfield dove in the box after a "challenge" from Carlos Matheu. The truth is, Matheu didn't even come within two yards of Bertolo. The ref was in a fine spot to decide what the right call was, and he stunningly gave a penalty kick.
Take a look:
That is as horrific of a call as you'll see all year. Don't even bring up needing VAR; what this referee needs is training and some specs because that was clear as day. I was watching this match, and I remember saying, "I'm 99 percent sure that was a dive." If I can see that from a TV from the other hemisphere, surely this official could spot that.
Banfield would make the penalty kick, and the match ended 1-1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas preview
Real Madrid is on the road at Las Palmas, where Barcelona couldn't get a victory this seas...
-
Barcelona vs. Sevilla preview
Barca and Sevilla will also meet in the Copa del Rey final
-
Bayern vs. Dortmund preview
It's No. 1 vs. No. 3 in the Bundesliga
-
Burnley player pulls off karate goal
Burnley has the goal of the week anywhere in the world
-
Man. United vs. Crystal Palace
The Red Devils are hoping an in-form Pogba is ready to roll
-
LAFC vs. LA Galaxy preview
It's the battle of Los Angeles between the league's most decorated club and its newest