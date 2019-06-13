2019 Women's World Cup standings, full schedule, dates, start times: France, USWNT looking like the best of the bunch
Who will be crowned champions this summer in France?
The eighth installment of the FIFA Women's World Cup is underway in France. It's the third time the tournament has made its way to Europe and the first time since Germany in 2011. The action is underway from June 7 to July 7 as 24 participating nations battle to earn the right to hoist that coveted gold World Cup trophy when it's all said and done. The United States entered the tournament as defending champions and the most decorated national team in Women's World Cup history with three titles, just ahead of Germany which has won it all twice. On Tuesday, the Americans kicked off their campaign with a bang, scoring 13 goals -- thirteen! -- on Thailand in the most lopsided win in World Cup history -- men or women.
Twenty-four teams are being split into six groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group advance to the round of 16, and the four-best third-placed teams from the group stage will also move on to the knockout stage. Below you'll find the complete group standings and schedule for the tournament.
How to stream, watch on TV
The tournament will air in the United States English on FOX and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
Group A standings and schedule
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+5
|6
|Norway
|2
|1
|0
|1
|+2
|3
|Nigeria
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|3
|South Korea
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-6
|0
Friday, June 7
France 4, South Korea 0
Saturday, June 8
Norway 3, Nigeria 0
Wednesday, June 12
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
France 2, Norway 1
Monday, June 17
Nigeria vs. France, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
South Korea vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Group B standings and schedule
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Germany
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+2
|6
|Spain
|2
|1
|0
|1
|+1
|3
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
Saturday, June 8
Germany 1, China 0
Spain 3, South Africa 1
Wednesday, June 12
Germany 1, Spain 0
Thursday, June 13
South Africa vs. China, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Monday, June 17
South Africa vs. Germany, Noon ET, Fox
China vs. Spain, Noon ET, FS1
Group C standings and schedule
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Brazil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+3
|3
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|1
|+1
|3
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Jamaica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
Sunday, June 9
Italy 2, Australia 1
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
Thursday, June 13
Australia vs. Brazil, Noon ET, Fox
Friday, June 14
Jamaica vs. Italy, Noon ET, Fox
Tuesday, June 18
Jamaica vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET, FS2
Italy vs. Brazil, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Group D standings and schedule
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|Japan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Argentina
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Scotland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Sunday, June 9
England 2, Scotland 1
Monday, June 10
Argentina 0, Japan 0
Friday, June 14
Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, June 19
Japan vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET, FS2
Group E standings and schedule
|Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Canada
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Cameroon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Monday, June 10
Canada 1, Cameroon 0
Tuesday, June 11
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
Saturday, June 15
Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
Canada vs. New Zealand, 3 p.m. ET, FS2
Thursday, June 20
Netherlands vs. Canada, Noon ET, Fox
Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon ET, FS1
Group F standings and schedule
|Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|United States
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+13
|3
|Sweden
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+2
|3
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Thailand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-13
|0
Tuesday, June 11
Sweden 2, Chile 0
United States 13, Thailand 0
Sunday, June 16
Sweden vs. Thailand, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
United States vs. Chile, Noon ET, Fox
Thursday, June 20
United States vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Thailand vs. Chile, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Round of 16
Saturday, June 22
TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Sunday, June 23
TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Monday, June 24
TBD vs. TBD, Noon ET, FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Tuesday, June 25
TBD vs. TBD, Noon ET, FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Friday, June 28
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Saturday, June 29
TBD vs. TBD, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, July 3
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Final
Sunday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
