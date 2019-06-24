Netherlands vs. Japan: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The last quarterfinal spot at the 2019 Women's World Cup is on the line on Tuesday as the Netherlands and Japan face off. The Asian nation has made the last two finals and won it all in 2011. However, Japan enters this game as the slight underdog against a Dutch team that has gone undefeated at the tournament.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: Netherlands vs. Japan

Date : Tuesday, June 25



: Tuesday, June 25 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Roazhon Park; Rennes, France



: Roazhon Park; Rennes, France TV channel : FS1 and Universo



: FS1 and Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Netherlands -0.5 (-125) | Japan +0.5 (+105) | O/U: 2.5

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

Storylines

Netherlands: The Dutch made their first World Cup in 2015 and performed well there, getting to the round of 16. But three wins in the group stage and a perfect record has them shooting for higher this time around. They are confident, quick and technically sound and can make history with one more win.

Japan: The second youngest team at the cup and the youngest remaining team, Japan lost to England last time out but you can argue the squad outplayed Phil Neville's team. The Nadeshiko continue to improve, and though they are a ways away from reaching the level of the 2015 and 2011 teams, they believe and have the team unity that is needed to make a run. They won't be an easy out.

Netherlands vs. Japan prediction

Vivianne Miedema scores twice and the Netherlands advances to the quarterfinals for the first time.

Pick: Netherlands 2, Japan 1