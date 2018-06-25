Russia 2018 World Cup schedule, bracket: Dates, start times, scores, complete fixtures, TV channel, live stream info
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
The 2018 FIFA World Cup is finally upon us. The greatest soccer players on the planet have taken the center stage in Russia. The tournament is back in Europe for the first time since it was held in Germany in 2006, and there's no shortage of storylines. Is this the year that Lionel Messi finally wins the only major trophy missing in his list of career achievements? It's been a 32-year drought for Argentina. Like Messi, who was not born the last time the Albiceleste lifted the World Cup trophy, the window may be closing for Cristiano Ronaldo, who will try to power Portugal, the 2016 Euro winners, to another title. What about Neymar, who is recovering from a broken foot? Will he be fit to lead a promising Brazil team to its sixth World Cup title?
Fox and Telemundo have the TV rights for this edition of the World Cup, which means games will air on Fox, Fox Sports 1 in English and on Telemundo and NBC Universo in Spanish. You can stream all World Cup games in English or Spanish on fuboTV (Try for free).
Below you'll find the complete schedule, scores and TV listings for this summer's tournament:
- When: June 14 through July 15
- English-speaking TV: Fox and Fox Sports 1
- Spanish-speaking TV: Telemundo and NBC Universo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
World Cup Bracket
World Cup schedule, results
|Thursday, June 14
|Score
|Location
Russia vs. Saudi Arabia
Moscow
|Friday, June 15
|Score
|Location
Egypt vs. Uruguay
Yekaterinburg
Morocco vs. Iran
Saint Petersburg
Portugal vs. Spain
Sochi
|Saturday, June 16
|Score
|Location
|TV
France vs. Australia
Kazan
FS1
Argentina vs. Iceland
Moscow
Fox
Peru vs. Denmark
Saransk
FS1
Croatia vs. Nigeria
Kaliningrad
FS1
|Sunday, June 17
|Score
|Location
|TV
Costa Rica vs. Serbia
Samara
Fox
Germany vs. Mexico
Moscow
FS1
Brazil vs. Switzerland
Rostov
FS1
|Monday, June 18
|Score
|Location
|TV
Sweden vs. South Korea
Nizhny Novgorod
FS1
Belgium vs. Panama
Sochi
FS1
Tunisia vs. England
Volgograd
FS1
|Tuesday, June 19
|Score
|Location
|TV
Colombia vs. Japan
Moscow Saransk
FS1
Poland vs. Senegal
Moscow
Fox
Russia vs. Egypt
Saint Petersburg
Fox
|Wednesday, June 20
|Score
|Location
|TV
Portugal vs. Morocco
Moscow
FS1
Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia
Rostov
Fox
Iran vs. Spain
Kazan
Fox
|Thursday, June 21
|Score
|Location
|TV
Denmark vs. Australia
Samara
FS1
France vs. Peru
Yekaterinburg
Fox
Argentina vs. Croatia
Nizhny Novgorod
Fox
|Friday, June 22
|Score
|Location
|TV
Brazil vs. Costa Rica
Saint Petersburg
FS1
Nigeria vs. Iceland
Volgograd
Fox
Serbia vs. Switzerland
Kaliningrad
Fox
|Saturday, June 23
|Score
|Location
|TV
Belgium vs. Tunisia
Moscow
Fox
South Korea vs. Mexico
Sochi
Fox
Germany vs. Sweden
Rostov
Fox
|Sunday, June 24
|Score
|Location
|TV
England vs. Panama
Nizhny Novgorod
FS1
Japan vs. Senegal
Yekaterinburg
Fox
Poland vs. Colombia
Kazan
Fox
|Monday, June 25
|Score
|Location
|TV
Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt
Volgograd
FS1
Uruguay vs. Russia
Samara
Fox
Iran vs. Portugal
Saransk
Fox
Spain vs. Morocco
Kaliningrad
FS1
|Tuesday, June 26
|Time
|Location
|TV
Australia vs. Peru
10 a.m. ET
Sochi
FS1
Denmark vs. France
10 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox
Iceland vs. Croatia
2 p.m. ET
Rostov
FS1
Nigeria vs. Argentina
2 p.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox
|Wednesday, June 27
|Time
|Location
|TV
South Korea vs. Germany
10 a.m. ET
Kazan
FS1
Mexico vs. Sweden
10 a.m. ET
Yekaterinburg
Fox
Switzerland vs. Costa Rica
2 p.m. ET
Nizhny Novgorod
FS1
Serbia vs. Brazil
2 p.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox
|Thursday, June 28
|Time
|Location
|TV
Japan vs. Poland
10 a.m. ET
Volgograd
FS1
Senegal vs. Colombia
10 a.m. ET
Samara
Fox
England vs. Belgium
2 p.m. ET
Kaliningrad
Fox
Panama vs. Tunisia
2 p.m. ET
Saransk
FS1
|Saturday, June 30
|Time
|Location
|TV
Round of 16: Match 50: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up
10 a.m. ET
Kazan
Fox/FS1
Round of 16: Match 49: Uruguay vs. Group B runner-up
2 p.m. ET
Sochi
Fox/FS1
|Sunday, July 1
|Time
|Location
|TV
Round of 16: Match 51: Group B winner vs. Russia
10 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox/FS1
Round of 16: Match 52: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up
2 p.m. ET
Nizhny Novgorod
Fox/FS1
|Monday, July 2
|Time
|Location
|TV
Round of 16: Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up
10 a.m. ET
Samara
Fox/FS1
Round of 16: Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up
2 p.m. ET
Rostov
Fox/FS1
|Tuesday, July 3
|Time
|Location
|TV
Round of 16: Match 55 (Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up)
10 a.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox/FS1
Round of 16: Match 56 (Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up)
2 p.m. ET
Rostov
Fox/FS1
|Friday, July 6
|Time
|Location
|TV
Quarterfinal: Match 57 (Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner)
10 a.m. ET
Nizhny Novgorod
FS1
Quarterfinal: Match 58 (Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner)
2 p.m. ET
Kazan
FS1
|Saturday, July 7
|Time
|Location
|TV
Quarterfinal: Match 60 (Match 55 winner vs. Match 56 winner)
10 a.m. ET
Samara
Fox
Quarterfinal: Match 59 (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner)
2 p.m. ET
Sochi
Fox
|Tuesday, July 10
|Time
|Location
|TV
Semifinal: Match 61 (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner)
2 p.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox
|Wednesday, July 11
|Time
|Location
|TV
Semifinal: Match 62 (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner)
2 p.m. ET
Moscow
Fox
|Saturday, July 14
|Time
|Location
|TV
Third-place match: Match 63 (Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser)
10 a.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox
|Sunday, July 15
|Time
|Location
|TV
Final: Match 64 (Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner)
11 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox
For a complete calendar of World Cup matches in Spanish, visit our sister site, CNET.com.
