Russia 2018 World Cup schedule, bracket: Dates, start times, scores, complete fixtures, TV channel, live stream info

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is finally upon us. The greatest soccer players on the planet have taken the center stage in Russia. The tournament is back in Europe for the first time since it was held in Germany in 2006, and there's no shortage of storylines. Is this the year that Lionel Messi finally wins the only major trophy missing in his list of career achievements? It's been a 32-year drought for Argentina. Like Messi, who was not born the last time the Albiceleste lifted the World Cup trophy, the window may be closing for Cristiano Ronaldo, who will try to power Portugal, the 2016 Euro winners, to another title. What about Neymar, who is recovering from a broken foot? Will he be fit to lead a promising Brazil team to its sixth World Cup title?

Fox and Telemundo have the TV rights for this edition of the World Cup, which means games will air on Fox, Fox Sports 1 in English and on Telemundo and NBC Universo in Spanish.

Below you'll find the complete schedule, scores and TV listings for this summer's tournament:

When: June 14 through July 15



June 14 through July 15 English-speaking TV: Fox and Fox Sports 1



Fox and Fox Sports 1 Spanish-speaking TV: Telemundo and NBC Universo



Telemundo and NBC Universo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



World Cup Bracket

World Cup schedule, results

Thursday, June 14 Score Location Russia vs. Saudi Arabia RUS 5-0 Moscow

Friday, June 15 Score Location Egypt vs. Uruguay URU 1-0 Yekaterinburg Morocco vs. Iran IRI 1-0 Saint Petersburg Portugal vs. Spain 3-3 draw Sochi

Saturday, June 16 Score Location TV France vs. Australia FRA 2-1 Kazan FS1 Argentina vs. Iceland 1-1 draw Moscow Fox Peru vs. Denmark DEN 1-0 Saransk FS1 Croatia vs. Nigeria CRO 2-0 Kaliningrad FS1

Sunday, June 17 Score Location TV Costa Rica vs. Serbia SER 1-0 Samara Fox Germany vs. Mexico MEX 1-0 Moscow FS1 Brazil vs. Switzerland 1-1 draw Rostov FS1

Monday, June 18 Score Location TV Sweden vs. South Korea SWE 1-0 Nizhny Novgorod FS1 Belgium vs. Panama BEL 3-0 Sochi FS1 Tunisia vs. England ENG 2-1 Volgograd FS1

Tuesday, June 19 Score Location TV Colombia vs. Japan JPN 2-1 Moscow Saransk FS1 Poland vs. Senegal SEN 2-1 Moscow Fox Russia vs. Egypt RUS 3-1 Saint Petersburg Fox

Wednesday, June 20 Score Location TV Portugal vs. Morocco POR 1-0 Moscow FS1 Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia URU 1-0 Rostov Fox Iran vs. Spain ESP 1-0 Kazan Fox

Thursday, June 21 Score Location TV Denmark vs. Australia 1-1 draw Samara FS1 France vs. Peru FRA 1-0 Yekaterinburg Fox Argentina vs. Croatia CRO 3-0 Nizhny Novgorod Fox

Friday, June 22 Score Location TV Brazil vs. Costa Rica BRA 2-0 Saint Petersburg FS1 Nigeria vs. Iceland NGR 2-0 Volgograd Fox Serbia vs. Switzerland SUI 2-1 Kaliningrad Fox

Saturday, June 23 Score Location TV Belgium vs. Tunisia BEL 5-2 Moscow Fox South Korea vs. Mexico MEX 2-1 Sochi Fox Germany vs. Sweden GER 2-1 Rostov Fox

Sunday, June 24 Score Location TV England vs. Panama ENG 6-1 Nizhny Novgorod FS1 Japan vs. Senegal 2-2 draw Yekaterinburg Fox Poland vs. Colombia COL 3-0 Kazan Fox

Monday, June 25 Score Location TV Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt KSA 2-1 Volgograd FS1 Uruguay vs. Russia URU 3-0 Samara Fox Iran vs. Portugal 1-1 draw Saransk Fox Spain vs. Morocco 2-2 draw Kaliningrad FS1

Tuesday, June 26 Time Location TV Australia vs. Peru 10 a.m. ET Sochi FS1 Denmark vs. France 10 a.m. ET Moscow Fox Iceland vs. Croatia 2 p.m. ET Rostov FS1 Nigeria vs. Argentina 2 p.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox

Wednesday, June 27 Time Location TV South Korea vs. Germany 10 a.m. ET Kazan FS1 Mexico vs. Sweden 10 a.m. ET Yekaterinburg Fox Switzerland vs. Costa Rica 2 p.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod FS1 Serbia vs. Brazil 2 p.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox

Thursday, June 28 Time Location TV Japan vs. Poland 10 a.m. ET Volgograd FS1 Senegal vs. Colombia 10 a.m. ET Samara Fox England vs. Belgium 2 p.m. ET Kaliningrad Fox Panama vs. Tunisia 2 p.m. ET Saransk FS1

Saturday, June 30 Time Location TV Round of 16: Match 50: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up 10 a.m. ET Kazan Fox/FS1 Round of 16: Match 49: Uruguay vs. Group B runner-up 2 p.m. ET Sochi Fox/FS1

Sunday, July 1 Time Location TV Round of 16: Match 51: Group B winner vs. Russia 10 a.m. ET Moscow Fox/FS1 Round of 16: Match 52: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up 2 p.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod Fox/FS1

Monday, July 2 Time Location TV Round of 16: Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up 10 a.m. ET Samara Fox/FS1 Round of 16: Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up 2 p.m. ET Rostov Fox/FS1

Tuesday, July 3 Time Location TV Round of 16: Match 55 (Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up) 10 a.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox/FS1 Round of 16: Match 56 (Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up) 2 p.m. ET Rostov Fox/FS1

Friday, July 6 Time Location TV Quarterfinal: Match 57 (Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner) 10 a.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod FS1 Quarterfinal: Match 58 (Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner) 2 p.m. ET Kazan FS1

Saturday, July 7 Time Location TV Quarterfinal: Match 60 (Match 55 winner vs. Match 56 winner) 10 a.m. ET Samara Fox Quarterfinal: Match 59 (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner) 2 p.m. ET Sochi Fox

Tuesday, July 10 Time Location TV Semifinal: Match 61 (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner) 2 p.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox

Wednesday, July 11 Time Location TV Semifinal: Match 62 (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner) 2 p.m. ET Moscow Fox

Saturday, July 14 Time Location TV Third-place match: Match 63 (Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser) 10 a.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox

Sunday, July 15 Time Location TV Final: Match 64 (Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner) 11 a.m. ET Moscow Fox

