Russia 2018 World Cup schedule, bracket: Dates, start times, scores, complete fixtures, TV channel, live stream info

The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is finally upon us. The greatest soccer players on the planet have taken the center stage in Russia. The tournament is back in Europe for the first time since it was held in Germany in 2006, and there's no shortage of storylines. Is this the year that Lionel Messi finally wins the only major trophy missing in his list of career achievements? It's been a 32-year drought for Argentina. Like Messi, who was not born the last time the Albiceleste lifted the World Cup trophy, the window may be closing for Cristiano Ronaldo, who will try to power Portugal, the 2016 Euro winners, to another title. What about Neymar, who is recovering from a broken foot? Will he be fit to lead a promising Brazil team to its sixth World Cup title? 

Fox and Telemundo have the TV rights for this edition of the World Cup, which means games will air on Fox, Fox Sports 1 in English and on Telemundo and NBC Universo in Spanish. You can stream all World Cup games in English or Spanish on fuboTV (Try for free).

Below you'll find the complete schedule, scores and TV listings for this summer's tournament:

  • When: June 14 through July 15
  • English-speaking TV: Fox and Fox Sports 1
  • Spanish-speaking TV: Telemundo and NBC Universo
  • Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App  

World Cup Bracket

world-cup-bracket-2018.jpg

World Cup schedule, results

Thursday, June 14ScoreLocation

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia

RUS 5-0

Moscow

Friday, June 15ScoreLocation

Egypt vs. Uruguay

URU 1-0

Yekaterinburg

Morocco vs. Iran

IRI 1-0

Saint Petersburg

Portugal vs. Spain

3-3 draw

Sochi

Saturday, June 16ScoreLocationTV

France vs. Australia

FRA 2-1

Kazan

FS1

Argentina vs. Iceland

1-1 draw

Moscow

Fox

Peru vs. Denmark

DEN 1-0

Saransk

FS1

Croatia vs. Nigeria

CRO 2-0

Kaliningrad

FS1

Sunday, June 17ScoreLocationTV

Costa Rica vs. Serbia

SER 1-0

Samara

Fox

Germany vs. Mexico

MEX 1-0

Moscow

FS1

Brazil vs. Switzerland

1-1 draw

Rostov

FS1

Monday, June 18ScoreLocationTV

Sweden vs. South Korea

SWE 1-0

Nizhny Novgorod

FS1

Belgium vs. Panama

BEL 3-0

Sochi

FS1

Tunisia vs. England

ENG 2-1

Volgograd

FS1

Tuesday, June 19ScoreLocationTV

Colombia vs. Japan

JPN 2-1

Moscow Saransk

FS1

Poland vs. Senegal

SEN 2-1

Moscow

Fox

Russia vs. Egypt

RUS 3-1

Saint Petersburg

Fox

Wednesday, June 20ScoreLocationTV

Portugal vs. Morocco

POR 1-0

Moscow

FS1

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia

URU 1-0

Rostov

Fox

Iran vs. Spain

ESP 1-0

Kazan

Fox

Thursday, June 21ScoreLocationTV

Denmark vs. Australia

1-1 draw

Samara  

FS1

France vs. Peru

FRA 1-0

Yekaterinburg

Fox

Argentina vs. Croatia

CRO 3-0

Nizhny Novgorod

Fox

Friday, June 22ScoreLocationTV

Brazil vs. Costa Rica

BRA 2-0

Saint Petersburg

FS1

Nigeria vs. Iceland

NGR 2-0

Volgograd

Fox

Serbia vs. Switzerland

SUI 2-1

Kaliningrad

Fox

Saturday, June 23ScoreLocationTV

Belgium vs. Tunisia

BEL 5-2

Moscow

Fox

South Korea vs. Mexico

MEX 2-1

Sochi

Fox

Germany vs. Sweden

GER 2-1

Rostov

Fox

Sunday, June 24ScoreLocationTV

England vs. Panama

ENG 6-1

Nizhny Novgorod

FS1

Japan vs. Senegal

2-2 draw

Yekaterinburg

Fox

Poland vs. Colombia

COL 3-0

Kazan

Fox

Monday, June 25ScoreLocationTV

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt

KSA 2-1

Volgograd

FS1

Uruguay vs. Russia

URU 3-0

Samara

Fox

Iran vs. Portugal

1-1 draw

Saransk

Fox

Spain vs. Morocco

2-2 draw

Kaliningrad

FS1

Tuesday, June 26TimeLocationTV

Australia vs. Peru

10 a.m. ET

Sochi

FS1

Denmark vs. France

10 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox

Iceland vs. Croatia

2 p.m. ET

Rostov

FS1

Nigeria vs. Argentina

2 p.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox

Wednesday, June 27TimeLocationTV

South Korea vs. Germany

10 a.m. ET

Kazan

FS1

Mexico vs. Sweden

10 a.m. ET

Yekaterinburg

Fox

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica

2 p.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

FS1

Serbia vs. Brazil

2 p.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox

Thursday, June 28TimeLocationTV

Japan vs. Poland

10 a.m. ET

Volgograd

FS1

Senegal vs. Colombia

10 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox

England vs. Belgium

2 p.m. ET

Kaliningrad

Fox

Panama vs. Tunisia

2 p.m. ET

Saransk

FS1

Saturday, June 30TimeLocationTV

Round of 16: Match 50: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up

10 a.m. ET

Kazan

Fox/FS1

Round of 16: Match 49: Uruguay vs. Group B runner-up

2 p.m. ET

Sochi

Fox/FS1

Sunday, July 1TimeLocationTV

Round of 16: Match 51: Group B winner vs. Russia

10 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox/FS1

Round of 16: Match 52: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up

2 p.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

Fox/FS1

Monday, July 2TimeLocationTV

Round of 16: Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up

10 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox/FS1

Round of 16: Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up

2 p.m. ET

Rostov

Fox/FS1

Tuesday, July 3TimeLocationTV

Round of 16: Match 55 (Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up)

10 a.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox/FS1

Round of 16: Match 56 (Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up)

2 p.m. ET

Rostov

Fox/FS1

Friday, July 6TimeLocationTV

Quarterfinal: Match 57 (Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner)

10 a.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

FS1

Quarterfinal: Match 58 (Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner)

2 p.m. ET

Kazan

FS1

Saturday, July 7TimeLocationTV

Quarterfinal: Match 60 (Match 55 winner vs. Match 56 winner)

10 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox

Quarterfinal: Match 59 (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner)

2 p.m. ET

Sochi

Fox

Tuesday, July 10TimeLocationTV

Semifinal: Match 61 (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner)

2 p.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox

Wednesday, July 11TimeLocationTV

Semifinal: Match 62 (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner)

2 p.m. ET

Moscow

Fox

Saturday, July 14TimeLocationTV

Third-place match: Match 63 (Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser)

10 a.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox

Sunday, July 15TimeLocationTV

Final: Match 64 (Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner)

11 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox

For a complete calendar of World Cup matches in Spanish, visit our sister site, CNET.com.

