Russia 2018 World Cup standings, scores, full schedule: Sweden, Belgium, England come away with three points
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout round
The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is upon us, so it's time to start thinking about the future before the end of the group stage on June 28. Who has the easiest path to the knockout stage? Is it Lionel Messi and Argentina, with Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in their group? What about Neymar and Brazil, paired with Serbia, Poland and Costa Rica? Nobody knows for sure, but that's why it is always fun to guess.
Below you'll find the standings and schedule broken down by each group:
Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Russia
1
1
0
0
+5
3
Uruguay
1
1
0
0
+1
3
Egypt
1
0
0
1
-1
0
Saudi Arabia
1
0
0
1
-5
0
Thursday, June 14: Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0
Friday, June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0
Tuesday, June 19: Russia vs. Egypt, 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, June 20: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt, 10 a.m. ET, FS1
Monday, June 25: Uruguay vs. Russia, 10 a.m. ET, Fox
Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Iran
1
1
0
0
+1
3
Spain
1
0
1
0
0
1
Portugal
1
0
1
0
0
1
Morocco
1
0
0
1
-1
0
Friday, June 15: Iran 1, Morocco 0
Friday, June 15: Portugal 3, Spain 3
Wednesday, June 20: Portugal vs. Morocco, 8 a.m. ET, FS1
Wednesday, June 20: Iran vs. Spain, 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Monday, June 25: Iran vs. Portugal, 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Monday, June 25: Spain vs. Morocco, 2 p.m. ET, FS1
Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
France
1
1
0
0
+1
3
Denmark
1
1
0
0
+1
3
Australia
1
0
0
1
-1
0
Peru
1
0
0
1
-1
0
Saturday, June 16: France 2, Australia 1
Saturday, June 16: Denmark 1, Peru 0
Thursday, June 21: Denmark vs. Australia, 8 a.m. ET, FS1
Thursday, June 21: France vs. Peru, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Tuesday, June 26: Australia vs. Peru, 10 a.m. ET, FS1
Tuesday, June 26: Denmark vs. France, 10 a.m. ET, Fox
Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Croatia
1
1
0
0
+2
3
Argentina
1
0
1
0
0
1
Iceland
1
0
1
0
0
1
Nigeria
1
0
0
1
-2
0
Saturday, June 16: Argentina 1, Iceland 1
Saturday, June 16: Croatia 2, Nigeria 0
Thursday, June 21: Argentina vs. Croatia, 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Friday, June 22: Nigeria vs. Iceland, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Tuesday, June 26: Iceland vs. Croatia, 2 p.m. ET, FS1
Tuesday, June 26: Nigeria vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Serbia
1
1
0
0
+1
3
Brazil
1
0
1
0
0
1
Switzerland
1
0
1
0
0
1
Costa Rica
1
0
0
1
-1
0
Sunday, June 17: Serbia 1, Costa Rica 0
Sunday, June 17: Brazil 1, Switzerland 1
Friday, June 22: Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 8 a.m. ET, FS1
Friday, June 22: Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, June 27: Serbia vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 2 p.m. ET, FS1
Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Mexico
1
1
0
0
+1
3
Sweden
1
1
0
0
+1
3
Germany
1
0
0
1
-1
0
South Korea
1
0
0
1
-1
0
Sunday, June 17: Mexico 1, Germany 0
Monday, June 18: Sweden 1, South Korea 0
Saturday, June 23: Germany vs. Sweden, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Saturday, June 23: South Korea vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, June 27: South Korea vs. Germany, 10 a.m. ET, FS1
Wednesday, June 27: Mexico vs. Sweden, 10 a.m. ET, Fox
Group G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Belgium
1
1
0
0
+3
3
England
1
1
0
0
+1
3
Tunisia
1
0
0
1
-1
0
Panama
1
0
0
1
-3
0
Monday, June 18: Belgium 3, Panama 0
Monday, June 18: England 2, Tunisia 1
Saturday, June 23: Belgium vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m. ET, Fox
Sunday, June 24: England vs. Panama, 8 a.m. ET, FS1
Thursday, June 28: England vs. Belgium, 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Thursday, June 28: Panama vs. Tunisia, 2 p.m. ET, FS1
Group H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Poland
0
0
0
0
0
0
Senegal
0
0
0
0
0
0
Colombia
0
0
0
0
0
0
Japan
0
0
0
0
0
0
Tuesday, June 19: Colombia vs. Japan, 8 a.m. ET, FS1
Tuesday, June 19: Poland vs. Senegal, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Sunday, June 24: Japan vs. Senegal, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Sunday, June 24: Poland vs. Colombia, 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Thursday, June 28: Japan vs. Poland, 10 a.m. ET, FS1
Thursday, June 28: Senegal vs. Colombia, 10 a.m. ET, Fox
Round of 16
|Saturday, June 30
Match 50: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up
10 a.m. ET
Kazan
Fox
Match 49: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up
2 p.m. ET
Sochi
Fox
|Sunday, July 1
Match 51: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up
10 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox
Match 52: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up
2 p.m. ET
Nizhny Novgorod
Fox
|Monday, July 2
Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up
10 a.m. ET
Samara
FS1
Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up
2 p.m. ET
Rostov
Fox
|Tuesday, July 3
Match 55: Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up
10 a.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
FS1
Match 56: Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up
2 p.m. ET
Rostov
Fox
Quarterfinals
|Friday, July 6
Match 57: Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner
9 a.m. ET
Nizhny Novgorod
FS1
Match 58: Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner
1 p.m. ET
Kazan
FS1
|Saturday, July 7
Match 60: Match 55 winner vs. Match 66 winner
9 a.m. ET
Samara
Fox
Match 59: Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner
1 p.m. ET
Sochi
Fox
Semifinals
|Tuesday, July 10
Match 61: Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner
1 p.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox
|Wednesday, July 11
Match 62: Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner
1 p.m. ET
Moscow
Fox
Third-place match
|Saturday, July 14
Match 63: Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser
9 a.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox
World Cup final
|Sunday, July 15
Match 64: Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner
10 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox
For complete World Cup standings in Spanish, visit our sister site, CNET.com.
