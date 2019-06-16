Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for France vs. Nigeria

The action in Group A concludes at the 2019 Women's World Cup as host France takes on Nigeria on Monday at 3 p.m. ET at Roazhon Park in Rennes. The French, one of the top overall 2019 Women's World Cup favorites to win it all, got their campaign started with a 4-0 victory over South Korea in the opener on June 7 and then took down Norway 2-1 in their second game on June 12. With six points, France is in first place in Group A and a virtual lock to advance in the FIFA World Cup 2019 bracket, but the situation is much tighter for the Nigerians. They beat South Korea, but fell to Norway, leaving them tied for second in the group with three points. Oddsmakers list France as the favorite at -800 on the money line (risk $800 to win $100). Nigeria is going off at +2350 (risk $100 to win $2,350), and the over-under for total goals is 3.5 in the latest France vs. Nigeria odds. Before you make any France vs. Nigeria picks or 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own, see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

The model knows that Les Bleus have the edge in talent. The French have a plus-5 goal differential thus far in the 2019 Women's World Cup France and are coming off a win against a tough Norway squad that has a strong chance to advance to the Round of 16.

The French squad boasts a number of players from the dominant Olympique Lyonnais side, who won its fourth consecutive Champions League title earlier this year. France forward Eugenie Le Sommer scored 13 goals in 18 French Division 1 Feminine games this season. Le Sommer has been a constant scoring threat for France throughout her career and netted the game-winner on a penalty shot against Norway.

But just because the French are favored doesn't mean they'll provide value on the Nigeria vs. France money line.

Nigeria has more to play for in this matchup since it knows it'll likely take a draw, if not a win, to advance out of group play. And while the Nigerians were shut out 3-0 in their opener against Norway, they responded with a dominant 2-0 shutout against South Korea in their second game in the 2019 Women's World Cup bracket.

France didn't seem to have its normal offensive firepower in its victory over Norway, needing a Le Sommer penalty-shot goal in the 72nd minute to ultimately secure the win against the underdogs. Nigeria's best chance to find the net and pull off the draw or the upset might come from Asisat Oshoala, who scored against South Korea and was a standout in the 2014 U-20 Women's World Cup.

