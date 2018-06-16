World Cup scores: Iceland hangs with Messi's Argentina, France fortunate and more Day 3 takeaways

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Day 3 at the 2018 World Cup is a wrap, and what a day it was. The only World Cup matchday with four consecutive matches, it featured a slip-up from a favorite, the first use of video assistant referee and more.

Here's what you need to see from the third day of the tournament:

Argentina and Messi slip up vs. inspired Iceland

Despite dominating possession and creating the majority of the chances, Argentina didn't win its opener against Iceland, drawing 1-1. Lionel Messi had a penalty kick saved as the South Americans surrendered a lead and only got a point out of the match.

Iceland, meanwhile, earned such a valuable point and made history.

Croatia takes control of Group D

Croatia has three points after a 2-0 win over Nigeria, but they weren't convincing at all. They needed an own goal and a penalty kick to complete the scoreline, while the African nation did next to nothing. Not very good vibes from either team, but Croatia will take this in a heartbeat.

Peru unlucky as Denmark wins

Lady Luck was not with the Peruvians on Saturday as the country made its first appearance at a World Cup since 1982. Peru fell 1-0 to Denmark despite dominating the chances. Peru failed miserably on a penalty kick and faced a focused Kasper Schmeichel who kept an impressive clean sheet with numerous big-time saves.

Peru had plenty of chances, but just couldn’t hit the Denmark. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) June 16, 2018

France victorious in early game

France won its opener, beating Australia 2-1, but it was another showing that doesn't bring you confidence that France can contend. They were sloppy, unorganized and lacked attacking creativity, which will likely force coach Didier Deschamps to make some changes ahead of the second match.

History was made during the game though, as video assistant referee was used for the first time.

How things stand

In Group C, France has three points, as does Denmark. And Australia and Peru both have zero. Obviously France and Denmark are in great shape, but they face off in the next match. So if there is a victor between Australia and Peru, whoever wins will be in a good spot ahead of the last game.

Anything short of a win for Peru will be a disaster, with France waiting in the final match. A draw does nothing for either, while France and Denmark could be playing to see who wins the group.

After the first round of fixtures, #FRA and #DEN are currently sitting pretty in Group C. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/q1Ivhn6gGg — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2018

In Group D, it's Croatia in first with three points, followed by Argentina and Iceland with a point, while Nigeria has zero. Croatia faces Argentina next in a big one, while Iceland takes on Nigeria with the winner there having a shot and the loser in trouble.

Tomorrow's slate

Three games on Sunday, with favorite Brazil debuting at the cup, while the big one is reigning champ Germany taking on Mexico.

Costa Rica vs. Serbia, 8 a.m. ET ( Preview



Germany vs. Mexico, 11 a.m. ET ( Preview



Brazil vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. ET ( Preview

