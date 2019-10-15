2019-20 EuroLeague Women primer: How to watch, where your favorite WNBA players will be playing

The 2019 WNBA season ended less than a week ago, when the Washington Mystics defeated the Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the Finals to win their first title, but there's no rest for women's basketball players.

Domestic leagues overseas are already underway, and on Wednesday, the 2019-20 EuroLeague Women campaign will begin. Dozens of WNBA players will be participating in the historic competition, which began back in 1958 as the then-FIBA Women's European Champions Cup.

Ahead of the action, here's a primer to help you learn everything you need to know about EuroLeague Women basketball and to keep up with your favorite WNBA players overseas.

What is EuroLeague Women?

For those familiar with the UEFA Champions League in soccer, EuroLeague Women is the women's basketball equivalent. Each year, teams from across Europe come together to play in a continental competition that runs concurrent to their various domestic leagues and is designed to determine the champion of Europe.

After a short qualifying stage (which has already been completed for this season), the 16-team competition proper begins. In the regular season, the teams are split into two, eight-team groups, and play a home-and-home series with every other team in their group. Teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a loss, and at the end of the 14-game regular season, the top four teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals are a best-of-three series, with the No. 1 seed in Group A facing the No. 4 seed in Group B, the No. 2 seed in Group A facing the No. 3 seed in Group B, etc., etc. After the quarters, the remaining teams move on to the Final Four, which is held in a predetermined city and is played in a single-elimination format.

How can you watch EuroLeague Women games?

Every single game is streamed live on FIBA's YouTube channel, and is also available for replay once it's over.

Games are played on Wednesdays and Thursdays and typically start in the late morning to early afternoon in the United States. Exact times vary, however, depending on both your local time zone and the location of the game.

For a full schedule, with game times and locations, visit the EuroLeague Women website, here.

How many WNBA players are participating?

This season, there will be 30 WNBA players taking part in EuroLeague Women competition, though that number is subject to change due to potential transfers and injuries.

Here's a team-by-team breakdown of how many players

Atlanta Dream: 4

Nia Coffey (Cukurova Basketbol)

Marie Gulich (Arka Gdynia)

Brittney Sykes (Girona)

Elizabeth Williams (Fenerbahce)

Chicago Sky: 7

Kayla Alexander (Cukurova Basketbol)

Diamond DeShields (Famlia Schio)

Jamierra Faulkner (UMMC Ekaterinburg)

Astou Ndour (Dynamo Kursk)

Allie Quigley (UMMC Ekaterinburg)

Courtney Vandersloot (UMMC Ekaterinburg)

Gabby Williams (BLMA)

Connecticut Sun: 3

Brionna Jones (ZVVZ USK Praha)

Jonquel Jones (UMMC Ekaterinburg)

Alyssa Thomas (ZVVZ USK Praha)

Dallas Wings: 0

Indiana Fever: 2

Stephanie Mavunga (BLMA)

Erica Wheeler (Nadezhda Orenburg)

Las Vegas Aces: 1

Epiphanny Prince (Dynamo Kursk)

Los Angeles Sparks: 1

Maria Vadeeva (UMMC Ekaterinburg)

Minnesota Lynx: 1

Cecelia Zandalasini (Fenerbahce)

New York Liberty: 4

Rebecca Allen (Arka Gdynia

Marine Johannes (Lyon)

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (Nadezhda Orenburg)

Kiah Stokes (Fenerbahce)

Phoenix Mercury: 4

DeWanna Bonner (Dynamo Kursk)

Brittney Griner (UMMC Ekaterinburg)

Briann January (Sopron Basket)

Yvonne Turner (Nadezhda Orenburg)

Seattle Storm: 2

Alysha Clark (Lyon)

Sami Whitcomb (BLMA)

Washington Mystics: 1

Emma Meesseman (UMMC Ekaterinburg)

Team capsules -- Group A

Bourges Basket

Country: France

EuroLeague titles: 3 (1997, 1998, 2001)

Final Four appearances: 10

Last season's result: Quarterfinals (lost to Sopron Basket)

WNBA players: None

Castors Braine

Country: Belgium

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 0

Last season's result: Group stage

WNBA players: None

Cukurova Basketbol

Country: Turkey

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 0

Last season's result: Quarterfinals of EuroCup Women (the "B team" version of EuroLeague)

WNBA players: Kayla Alexander, (Chicago Sky), Nia Coffey (Atlanta Dream)

Nadezhda Orenburg

Country: Russia

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 1

Last season's result: EuroCup Women champions

WNBA players: Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (New York Liberty), Yvonne Turner (Phoenix Mercury), Erica Wheeler (Indiana Fever)

Reyer Venezia

Country: Italy

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 0

Last season's result: Round of 16 in EuroCup Women

WNBA players: None

TTT Riga

Country: Latvia

EuroLeague titles: 18 (1960-62, 1964-75, 1977, 1981, 1982 -- Most in EuroLeague Women history)

Final Four appearances: 21

Last season's result: Quarterfinals (lost to Ekaterinburg)

WNBA players: None

UMMC Ekaterinburg

Country: Russia

EuroLeague titles: 5 (2003, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019)

Final Four appearances: 13

Last season's result: Champions

WNBA players: Jamierra Faulkner (Chicago Sky), Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury), Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun), Emma Meesseman (Washington Mystics), Allie Quigley (Chicago Sky), Maria Vadeeva (Los Angeles Sparks), Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky)

ZVVZ USK Praha

Country: Czech Republic

EuroLeague titles: 1 (2015)

Final Four appearances: 5

Last season's result: Semifinals (lost to Dynamo Kursk)

WNBA players: Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun)

Team Capsules -- Group B

Arka Gdynia

Country: Poland

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 2

Last season's result: Qualifying round of EuroCup Women

WNBA players: Rebecca Allen (New York Liberty), Marie Gulich (Atlanta Dream)

BLMA

Country: France

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 0

Last season's result: Runner-up of EuroCup Women

WNBA players: Stephanie Mavunga (Indiana Fever), Sami Whitcomb (Seattle Storm), Gabby Williams (Chicago Sky)

Dynamo Kursk

Country: Russia

EuroLeague titles: 1 (2017)

Final Four appearances: 4

Last season's result: Runner-up (Lost to Ekaterinburg)

WNBA players: DeWanna Bonner (Phoenix Mercury), Astou Ndour (Chicago Sky), Epiphanny Prince (Las Vegas Aces)

Familia Schio

Country: Italy

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 0

Last season's result: Semifinals of EuroCup Women

WNBA players: Diamond DeShields (Chicago Sky)

Fenerbahce

Country: Turkey

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 5

Last season's result: Quarterfinals (Lost to Praha)

WNBA players: Kiah Stokes (New York Liberty), Elizabeth Williams (Atlanta Dream), Cecelia Zandalasini (Minnesota Lynx)

Lyon

Country: France

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 0

Last season's result: Quarterfinals of EuroCup Women

WNBA players: Alysha Clark (Seattle Storm), Marine Johannes (New York Liberty)

Sopron Basket

Country: Hungary

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 3

Last season's result: Semifinals (Lost to Ekaterinburg)

WNBA players: Briann January (Phoenix Mercury)

Girona

Country: Spain

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 0

Last season's result: Semifinals of EuroCup Women

WNBA players: Brittney Sykes (Atlanta Dream)