The sports world has been thrown into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic, and EuroLeague Women has been particularly affected. Last season was halted, and eventually cancelled during the middle of the playoffs, with no champion crowned for the first time ever. Now this season, there's been a delay from the typical October start. But at long last, the games are set to begin again when the 2020-21 EuroLeague Women season tips off on Dec. 1.
As always there will be dozens of WNBA players taking part in the competition, which began back in 1958 as the then-FIBA Women's European Champions Cup. Ahead of the action, here's a primer to get you up to date on everything you need to know about EuroLeague Women basketball, and help you keep up with your favorite WNBA players overseas.
What is EuroLeague Women?
For those familiar with the UEFA Champions League in soccer, EuroLeague Women is the women's basketball equivalent. Each year, teams from across Europe come together to play in a continental competition that runs concurrent to their various domestic leagues and is designed to determine the champion of Europe.
After a short qualifying stage (which has already been completed for this season), the 16-team competition proper begins. In normal times, the teams are split into two, eight-team groups for the regular season, where they play a home-and-home series with every other team in their group. This year, however, due to COVID-19 protocols, and in an effort to reduce travel, things are set up a bit differently.
There are four groups of four teams, and each group will convene at a single venue during two set periods over the winter. The first of those will be from Dec. 1-5, and the second will be from Jan. 17-23. During each trip to these hub locations, each team will play every other team in their group once. That will result in a total of six regular season games for each team. Teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a loss, and at the end of the group stage the top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals.
The quarterfinals this year will be played under a two-leg format, with all teams again convening in one location. After the quarters, the remaining teams will move on to the Final Four, which will be held in Cologne, Germany and played in a normal single-elimination format.
How many WNBA players are participating?
This season, there will be 34 WNBA players taking part in EuroLeague Women competition, though that number is subject to change due to potential transfers and injuries. Here's a team-by-team breakdown of players that will be participating.
Atlanta Dream
- Monique Billings
- Tiffany Hayes
- Courtney Williams
- Glory Johnson
Chicago Sky
- Stephanie Mavunga
- Allie Quigley
- Courtney Vandersloot
- Gabby Williams
Connecticut Sun
- Briann January
- Brionna Jones
- Jonquel Jones
- Alyssa Thomas
- Jasmine Thomas
Dallas Wings
- Katie Lou Samuelson
- Arike Ogunbowale
- Satou Sabally
Indiana Fever
- Natalie Achonwa
- Erica Wheeler
Las Vegas Aces
- Megan Huff
- Kayla McBride
Los Angeles Sparks
- Chelsea Gray
- Maria Vadeeva
Minnesota Lynx
- Cecilia Zandalasini
New York Liberty
- Amanda Zahui B.
- Marine Johannes
- Kiah Stokes
- Megan Walker
Phoenix Mercury
- Brittney Griner
- Kia Vaughn
Seattle Storm
- Alysha Clark
- Kitija Laksa
- Mercedes Russell
- Breanna Stewart
Washington Mystics
- Emma Meesseman
How can you watch EuroLeague Women games?
Every single game is streamed live on FIBA's YouTube channel, and is also available for replay once it's over. For a full schedule, with game times and locations, visit the EuroLeague Women website, here.
Team Capsules -- Group A
Dynamo Kursk
Country: Russia
EuroLeague titles: 1 (2017)
Final Four appearances: 4
WNBA players: Stephanie Mavunga (Chicago Sky), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings), Amanda Zahui B. (New York Liberty)
Izmit Belediyespor
Country: Turkey
EuroLeague titles: None
Final Four appearances: None
WNBA players: Erica Wheeler (Indiana Fever)
Nadezhda Orenburg
Country: Russia
EuroLeague titles: 0
Final Four appearances: 1
WNBA players: Monique Billings (Atlanta Dream)
Perfumerias Avenida
Country: Spain
EuroLeague titles: 1 (2011)
Final Four appearances: 2
WNBA players: Tiffany Hayes (Atlanta Dream), Katie Lou Samuelson (Dallas Wings)
Team Capsules -- Group B
Arka Gdynia
Country: Poland
EuroLeague titles: 0
Final Four appearances: 2
WNBA players: None
Fenerbahce
Country: Turkey
EuroLeague titles: 0
Final Four appearances: 5
WNBA players: Kayla McBride (Las Vegas Aces), Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings), Kiah Stokes (New York Liberty), Jasmine Thomas (Connecticut Sun), Kia Vaughn (Phoenix Mercury), Cecilia Zandalasini (Minnesota Lynx)
Lyon
Country: France
EuroLeague titles: 0
Final Four appearances: 0
WNBA players: Alysha Clark (Seattle Storm), Marine Johannes (New York Liberty)
ZVVZ USK Praha
Country: Czech Republic
EuroLeague titles: 1 (2015)
Final Four appearances: 5
WNBA players: Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun)
Team Capsules -- Group C
Famila Schio
Country: Italy
EuroLeague titles: 0
Final Four appearances: 0
WNBA players: Natalie Achonwa (Indiana Fever)
Girona
Country: Spain
EuroLeague titles: 0
Final Four appearances: 0
WNBA players: Chelsea Gray (Los Angeles Sparks)
TTT Riga
Country: Latvia
EuroLeague titles: 18 (1960-62, 1964-75, 1977, 1981, 1982 -- Most in EuroLeague Women history)
Final Four appearances: 21
WNBA players: Megan Huff (Las Vegas Aces), Kitija Laksa (Seattle Storm)
UMMC Ekaterinburg
Country: Russia
EuroLeague titles: 5 (2003, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019)
Final Four appearances: 13
WNBA players: Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury), Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun), Emma Meesseman (Washington Mystics), Allie Quigley (Chicago Sky), Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm), Maria Vadeeva (Los Angeles Sparks), Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky)
Team Capsules -- Group D
Basket Landes
Country: France
EuroLeague titles: None
Final Four appearances: None
WNBA players: None
Bourges Basket
Country: France
EuroLeague titles: 3 (1997, 1998, 2001)
Final Four appearances: 10
WNBA players: None
Galatasaray
Country: Turkey
EuroLeague titles: 1 (2014)
Final Four appearances: 2
WNBA players: Mercedes Russell (Seattle Storm), Courtney Williams (Atlanta Dream)
Sopron Basket
Country: Hungary
EuroLeague titles: 0
Final Four appearances: 3
WNBA players: Briann January (Connecticut Sun), Glory Johnson (Atlanta Dream), Megan Walker (New York Liberty), Gabby Williams (Chicago Sky)