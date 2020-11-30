The sports world has been thrown into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic, and EuroLeague Women has been particularly affected. Last season was halted, and eventually cancelled during the middle of the playoffs, with no champion crowned for the first time ever. Now this season, there's been a delay from the typical October start. But at long last, the games are set to begin again when the 2020-21 EuroLeague Women season tips off on Dec. 1.

As always there will be dozens of WNBA players taking part in the competition, which began back in 1958 as the then-FIBA Women's European Champions Cup. Ahead of the action, here's a primer to get you up to date on everything you need to know about EuroLeague Women basketball, and help you keep up with your favorite WNBA players overseas.

What is EuroLeague Women?

For those familiar with the UEFA Champions League in soccer, EuroLeague Women is the women's basketball equivalent. Each year, teams from across Europe come together to play in a continental competition that runs concurrent to their various domestic leagues and is designed to determine the champion of Europe.

After a short qualifying stage (which has already been completed for this season), the 16-team competition proper begins. In normal times, the teams are split into two, eight-team groups for the regular season, where they play a home-and-home series with every other team in their group. This year, however, due to COVID-19 protocols, and in an effort to reduce travel, things are set up a bit differently.

There are four groups of four teams, and each group will convene at a single venue during two set periods over the winter. The first of those will be from Dec. 1-5, and the second will be from Jan. 17-23. During each trip to these hub locations, each team will play every other team in their group once. That will result in a total of six regular season games for each team. Teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a loss, and at the end of the group stage the top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals this year will be played under a two-leg format, with all teams again convening in one location. After the quarters, the remaining teams will move on to the Final Four, which will be held in Cologne, Germany and played in a normal single-elimination format.

How many WNBA players are participating?

This season, there will be 34 WNBA players taking part in EuroLeague Women competition, though that number is subject to change due to potential transfers and injuries. Here's a team-by-team breakdown of players that will be participating.

Atlanta Dream

Monique Billings

Tiffany Hayes

Courtney Williams

Glory Johnson

Chicago Sky

Stephanie Mavunga

Allie Quigley

Courtney Vandersloot

Gabby Williams

Connecticut Sun

Briann January

Brionna Jones

Jonquel Jones

Alyssa Thomas

Jasmine Thomas

Dallas Wings

Katie Lou Samuelson

Arike Ogunbowale

Satou Sabally

Indiana Fever

Natalie Achonwa

Erica Wheeler

Las Vegas Aces

Megan Huff

Kayla McBride

Los Angeles Sparks

Chelsea Gray

Maria Vadeeva

Minnesota Lynx

Cecilia Zandalasini

New York Liberty

Amanda Zahui B.



Marine Johannes

Kiah Stokes

Megan Walker

Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner

Kia Vaughn

Seattle Storm

Alysha Clark

Kitija Laksa

Mercedes Russell

Breanna Stewart

Washington Mystics

Emma Meesseman

How can you watch EuroLeague Women games?

Every single game is streamed live on FIBA's YouTube channel, and is also available for replay once it's over. For a full schedule, with game times and locations, visit the EuroLeague Women website, here.

Team Capsules -- Group A

Dynamo Kursk

Country: Russia

EuroLeague titles: 1 (2017)

Final Four appearances: 4

WNBA players: Stephanie Mavunga (Chicago Sky), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings), Amanda Zahui B. (New York Liberty)

Izmit Belediyespor

Country: Turkey

EuroLeague titles: None

Final Four appearances: None

WNBA players: Erica Wheeler (Indiana Fever)

Nadezhda Orenburg

Country: Russia

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 1

WNBA players: Monique Billings (Atlanta Dream)

Perfumerias Avenida

Country: Spain

EuroLeague titles: 1 (2011)

Final Four appearances: 2

WNBA players: Tiffany Hayes (Atlanta Dream), Katie Lou Samuelson (Dallas Wings)

Team Capsules -- Group B

Arka Gdynia

Country: Poland

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 2

WNBA players: None

Fenerbahce

Country: Turkey

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 5

WNBA players: Kayla McBride (Las Vegas Aces), Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings), Kiah Stokes (New York Liberty), Jasmine Thomas (Connecticut Sun), Kia Vaughn (Phoenix Mercury), Cecilia Zandalasini (Minnesota Lynx)

Lyon

Country: France

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 0

WNBA players: Alysha Clark (Seattle Storm), Marine Johannes (New York Liberty)

ZVVZ USK Praha

Country: Czech Republic

EuroLeague titles: 1 (2015)

Final Four appearances: 5

WNBA players: Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun)

Team Capsules -- Group C

Famila Schio

Country: Italy

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 0

WNBA players: Natalie Achonwa (Indiana Fever)

Girona

Country: Spain

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 0

WNBA players: Chelsea Gray (Los Angeles Sparks)

TTT Riga

Country: Latvia

EuroLeague titles: 18 (1960-62, 1964-75, 1977, 1981, 1982 -- Most in EuroLeague Women history)

Final Four appearances: 21

WNBA players: Megan Huff (Las Vegas Aces), Kitija Laksa (Seattle Storm)

UMMC Ekaterinburg

Country: Russia

EuroLeague titles: 5 (2003, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019)

Final Four appearances: 13

WNBA players: Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury), Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun), Emma Meesseman (Washington Mystics), Allie Quigley (Chicago Sky), Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm), Maria Vadeeva (Los Angeles Sparks), Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky)

Team Capsules -- Group D

Basket Landes

Country: France

EuroLeague titles: None

Final Four appearances: None

WNBA players: None

Bourges Basket

Country: France

EuroLeague titles: 3 (1997, 1998, 2001)

Final Four appearances: 10

WNBA players: None

Galatasaray

Country: Turkey

EuroLeague titles: 1 (2014)

Final Four appearances: 2

WNBA players: Mercedes Russell (Seattle Storm), Courtney Williams (Atlanta Dream)

Sopron Basket

Country: Hungary

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 3

WNBA players: Briann January (Connecticut Sun), Glory Johnson (Atlanta Dream), Megan Walker (New York Liberty), Gabby Williams (Chicago Sky)