The host Chicago Sky, who have the best record in the WNBA, and the Western Conference-leading Las Vegas Aces will be well-represented Sunday in the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game. Each team will have four players on the court at Chicago's Wintrust Arena, and the WNBA All-Star Game 2022 will likely be a high-scoring affair. The league has instituted a few special rules to help that, with a 4-point shot available from two circles outside the 3-point arc on each end. There also will be a 20-second shot clock to increase the pace. Captains A'ja Wilson of the Aces and the Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart chose the teams.

Tipoff in Chicago is set for 1 p.m. ET. Team Stewart is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 2022 WNBA All-Star Game odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 267.5.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Barzilai and Wetzel have turned their attention to the WNBA after going 590-430 overall (+127.40 units, +13.6 percent) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball season.

Team Wilson vs. Team Stewart spread: Stewart -1.5

Team Wilson vs. Team Stewart over-under: 267.5 points

Team Wilson vs. Team Stewart money line: Wilson +105, Stewart -125

Team Wilson: Only four of 11 players have played in more than two All-Star Games.

Team Stewart: The players on its roster have a combined 51 All-Star appearances.



Why Team Stewart can cover

The captain is the league's top scorer (21 points per game) and built a team that should pile up points. Including Stewart, the squad features three of the league's top five scorers, with No. 2 Kelsey Plum playing for the opponent and No. 4 Kelsey Mitchell snubbed altogether. Stewart has the WNBA's third-highest scorer in Arike Ogunbowale of Dallas (19.5), and Skylar Diggins-Smith of Phoenix is fifth (18.9). Stewart also traded for Storm teammate Sue Bird, who will be eager to go out on top in her final WNBA All-Star Game.

The Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike averages 18.4 points, and Jackie Young is the No. 2 scorer (17.1) for Las Vegas, the WNBA's most prolific offense. Jonquel Jones crashes the boards, pulling down 8.9 rebounds per game, and the Sun's Alyssa Thomas (7.7) can help. Thomas and Bird are excellent distributors, combining for an average of 11.5 assists, while Bird and Jewell Loyd should be the main 3-point threats. They lead a Storm team that is third in 3-point shooting (35.7 percent).

Why Team Wilson can cover

Wilson chose Candace Parker with her top pick, likely having a feeling that the Sky star will want to put on a show for the home fans. She is part of a squad that should dominate in cleaning up missed shots. Wilson leads the WNBA in rebounding (10.1 per game), while Sylvia Fowles is second (9.2) and Parker is fourth (8.6). The squad also features the league's top 3-point shooter in Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas, who is shooting 42 percent on almost eight attempts per game.

Plum is second in the league in scoring (19.9 points per game), and the Aces star is likely to take up the challenge of the 4-point shot. Chicago's Courtney Vandersloot and the Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu should put Team Wilson's shooters in great position. They are No. 2 and 3 in assists, with Vandersloot at 6.4 per game and Ionescu at 6.3. Ionescu also averages 2.5 made 3-pointers, and Atlanta's Rhyne Howard hits 2.3, so Team Wilson should have the edge from long range.

