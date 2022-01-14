After a long and generally uneventful first few months of the offseason, it's time for things to pick up in earnest. On Saturday, the 2022 WNBA free agency period will officially get underway. For most of the league's history, free agency wasn't much of an event, but that's changed thanks to the most recent collective bargaining agreement.
Like last year, this year's class features a number of big names, including three of the last four MVPs: Jonquel Jones, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Reigning Finals MVP Kahleah Copper is also hitting the market, as are other stars like Liz Cambage, Courtney Vandersloot, Jewell Loyd and Angel McCoughtry.
Ahead of Saturday, here is everything you need to know about 2022 WNBA free agency:
When does it start?
Teams are allowed to start talking with players on Jan. 15, but no deals can officially be signed until Feb. 1. While those rules are generally skirted to some extent, teams that are caught breaking them will get punished, as we saw recently when the Seattle Storm were fined for announcing a new deal with Sue Bird well ahead of the starting dates.
How does WNBA free agency work?
In general, it works just like it does in the NBA. Once free agency begins, teams can start talking to players, who are grouped into different classifications based on their contracts. Most players will be unrestricted (can talk to and sign with any team they want) or restricted (prior team has the ability to match any contract offer).
There are also some players who are reserved. These are players who have spent three or fewer seasons in the league, and their prior team has exclusive negotiating rights. Often these are veterans who came into the WNBA later in their career, but they can also be younger players who went undrafted or were not on a typical rookie scale contract for whatever reason.
Finally, the WNBA has a unique designation called "core players." This operates similar to a franchise tag in the NFL, and grants teams exclusive negotiating rights with a player. Most often players who are "cored" will re-sign with their former team, but in some instances, teams will negotiate sign-and-trade deals. Teams generally use the core designation on stars, but they must do so wisely because players can only be "cored" three times in their career.
2022 free agents
Here's a look at every player hitting free agency this winter, separated by classification.
Core
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Kahleah Copper
Chicago Sky
G
Unsigned
Jonquel Jones
Connecticut Sun
F/C
Unsigned
Jewell Loyd
Seattle Storm
G
Unsigned
Unrestricted
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Rebecca Allen
New York Liberty
G/F
Unsigned
Jillian Alleyne
Minnesota Lynx
F
Unsigned
Rachel Banham
Minnesota Lynx
G
Unsigned
Sue Bird
Seattle Storm
G
Jessica Breland
Indiana Fever
F
Unsigned
Cierra Burdick
Seattle Storm
F
Unsigned
Liz Cambage
Las Vegas Aces
C
Unsigned
Tina Charles
Washington Mystics
F/C
Unsigned
Layshia Clarendon
Minnesota Lynx
G
Unsigned
Nia Coffey
Los Angeles Sparks
G/F
Unsigned
Sophie Cunningham
Phoenix Mercury
G
Unsigned
Stefanie Dolson
Chicago Sky
F/C
Unsigned
Candice Dupree
Atlanta Dream
F
Unsigned
Sylvia Fowles
Minnesota Lynx
C
Unsigned
Reshanda Gray
New York Liberty
F
Unsigned
Tiffany Hayes
Atlanta Dream
G
Unsigned
Briann January
Connecticut Sun
G
Unsigned
Angel McCoughtry
Las Vegas Aces
G/F
Unsigned
Leilani Mitchell
Washington Mystics
G
Unsigned
Astou Ndour-Fall
Chicago Sky
F/C
Unsigned
Theresa Plaisance
Washington Mystics
F/C
Unsigned
Allie Quigley
Chicago Sky
G
Unsigned
Odyssey Sims
Atlanta Dream
G
Unsigned
Alanna Smith
Phoenix Mercury
F
Unsigned
Breanna Stewart
Seattle Storm
F
Unsigned
Kiah Stokes
Las Vegas Aces
C
Unsigned
Shekinna Stricklen
Atlanta Dream
G/F
Unsigned
Courtney Vandersloot
Chicago Sky
G
Unsigned
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
Washington Mystics
G
Unsigned
Courtney Williams
Atlanta Dream
G
Unsigned
Elizabeth Williams
Atlanta Dream
C
Unsigned
Riquna Williams
Las Vegas Aces
G
Unsigned
Shavonte Zellous
Washington Mystics
G
Unsigned
Restricted
Player
Prior team
New team
Position
Status
Lindsay Allen
Indiana Fever
G
Qualifying offer extended
Monique Billings
Atlanta Dream
F
Qualifying offer extended
Lexi Brown
Chicago Sky
G
Qualifying offer extended
Jordin Canada
Seattle Storm
G
Qualifying offer extended
Diamond DeShields
Chicago Sky
G
Qualifying offer extended
Blake Dietrick
Atlanta Dream
G
Myisha Hines-Allen
Washington Mystics
F
Qualifying offer extended
Kia Nurse
Phoenix Mercury
G
Qualifying offer extended
Mercedes Russell
Seattle Storm
C
Qualifying offer extended
Stephanie Talbot
Seattle Storm
F
Qualifying offer extended
A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
F
Qualifying offer extended
Reserved
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Jaylyn Agnew
Atlanta Dream
F
Qualifying offer extended
Crystal Bradford
Atlanta Dream
G/F
Bridget Carleton
Minnesota Lynx
G/F
Qualifying offer extended
Te'a Cooper
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Qualifying offer extended
Lauren Cox
Los Angeles Sparks
F/C
Qualifying offer extended
Anna Cruz
Minnesota Lynx
G
Qualifying offer extended
Temi Fagbenle
Indiana Fever
C
Qualifying offer extended
Megan Gustafson
Washington Mystics
C
Qualifying offer extended
Bernadett Hatar
Indiana Fever
C
Qualifying offer extended
Natisha Hiedeman
Connecticut Sun
G
Qualifying offer extended
Stephanie Jones
Connecticut Sun
F
Qualifying offer extended
Paris Kea
New York Liberty
G
Qualifying offer extended
Beatrice Mompremier
Connecticut Sun
C
Qualifying offer extended
Ji-Su Park
Las Vegas Aces
C
Qualifying offer extended
Shey Peddy
Phoenix Mercury
G
Qualifying offer extended
Chelsey Perry
Indiana Fever
F/C
Qualifying offer extended
Sonja Petrovic
Phoenix Mercury
G
Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe
New York Liberty
F/C
Qualifying offer extended
Angel Robinson
Phoenix Mercury
F/C
Karlie Samuelson
Seattle Storm
G
Qualifying offer extended
Victoria Vivians
Indiana Fever
G
Qualifying offer extended
CBS Sports will continue updating this story.