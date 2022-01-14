After a long and generally uneventful first few months of the offseason, it's time for things to pick up in earnest. On Saturday, the 2022 WNBA free agency period will officially get underway. For most of the league's history, free agency wasn't much of an event, but that's changed thanks to the most recent collective bargaining agreement.

Like last year, this year's class features a number of big names, including three of the last four MVPs: Jonquel Jones, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Reigning Finals MVP Kahleah Copper is also hitting the market, as are other stars like Liz Cambage, Courtney Vandersloot, Jewell Loyd and Angel McCoughtry.

Ahead of Saturday, here is everything you need to know about 2022 WNBA free agency:

When does it start?

Teams are allowed to start talking with players on Jan. 15, but no deals can officially be signed until Feb. 1. While those rules are generally skirted to some extent, teams that are caught breaking them will get punished, as we saw recently when the Seattle Storm were fined for announcing a new deal with Sue Bird well ahead of the starting dates.

How does WNBA free agency work?

In general, it works just like it does in the NBA. Once free agency begins, teams can start talking to players, who are grouped into different classifications based on their contracts. Most players will be unrestricted (can talk to and sign with any team they want) or restricted (prior team has the ability to match any contract offer).

There are also some players who are reserved. These are players who have spent three or fewer seasons in the league, and their prior team has exclusive negotiating rights. Often these are veterans who came into the WNBA later in their career, but they can also be younger players who went undrafted or were not on a typical rookie scale contract for whatever reason.

Finally, the WNBA has a unique designation called "core players." This operates similar to a franchise tag in the NFL, and grants teams exclusive negotiating rights with a player. Most often players who are "cored" will re-sign with their former team, but in some instances, teams will negotiate sign-and-trade deals. Teams generally use the core designation on stars, but they must do so wisely because players can only be "cored" three times in their career.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

2022 free agents

Here's a look at every player hitting free agency this winter, separated by classification.

Core

Player Prior team New team Position Status Kahleah Copper Chicago Sky G Unsigned Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun F/C Unsigned Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm G Unsigned

Unrestricted

Player Prior team New team Position Status Rebecca Allen New York Liberty G/F Unsigned Jillian Alleyne Minnesota Lynx F Unsigned Rachel Banham Minnesota Lynx G Unsigned Sue Bird Seattle Storm G Announced she'll return on one-year deal Jessica Breland Indiana Fever F Unsigned Cierra Burdick Seattle Storm F Unsigned Liz Cambage Las Vegas Aces C Unsigned Tina Charles Washington Mystics F/C Unsigned Layshia Clarendon Minnesota Lynx G Unsigned Nia Coffey Los Angeles Sparks G/F Unsigned Sophie Cunningham Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned Stefanie Dolson Chicago Sky F/C Unsigned Candice Dupree Atlanta Dream F Unsigned Sylvia Fowles Minnesota Lynx C Unsigned Reshanda Gray New York Liberty F Unsigned Tiffany Hayes Atlanta Dream G Unsigned Briann January Connecticut Sun G Unsigned Angel McCoughtry Las Vegas Aces G/F Unsigned Leilani Mitchell Washington Mystics G Unsigned Astou Ndour-Fall Chicago Sky F/C Unsigned Theresa Plaisance Washington Mystics F/C Unsigned Allie Quigley Chicago Sky G Unsigned Odyssey Sims Atlanta Dream G Unsigned Alanna Smith Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm F Unsigned Kiah Stokes Las Vegas Aces C Unsigned Shekinna Stricklen Atlanta Dream G/F Unsigned Courtney Vandersloot Chicago Sky G Unsigned Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Washington Mystics G Unsigned Courtney Williams Atlanta Dream G Unsigned Elizabeth Williams Atlanta Dream C Unsigned Riquna Williams Las Vegas Aces G Unsigned Shavonte Zellous Washington Mystics G Unsigned

Restricted

Player Prior team New team Position Status Lindsay Allen Indiana Fever G Qualifying offer extended Monique Billings Atlanta Dream F Qualifying offer extended Lexi Brown Chicago Sky G Qualifying offer extended Jordin Canada Seattle Storm G Qualifying offer extended Diamond DeShields Chicago Sky G Qualifying offer extended Blake Dietrick Atlanta Dream G Myisha Hines-Allen Washington Mystics F Qualifying offer extended Kia Nurse Phoenix Mercury G Qualifying offer extended Mercedes Russell Seattle Storm C Qualifying offer extended Stephanie Talbot Seattle Storm F Qualifying offer extended A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces F Qualifying offer extended

Reserved

Player Prior team New team Position Status Jaylyn Agnew Atlanta Dream F Qualifying offer extended Crystal Bradford Atlanta Dream G/F Bridget Carleton Minnesota Lynx G/F Qualifying offer extended Te'a Cooper Los Angeles Sparks G Qualifying offer extended Lauren Cox Los Angeles Sparks F/C Qualifying offer extended Anna Cruz Minnesota Lynx G Qualifying offer extended Temi Fagbenle Indiana Fever C Qualifying offer extended Megan Gustafson Washington Mystics C Qualifying offer extended Bernadett Hatar Indiana Fever C Qualifying offer extended Natisha Hiedeman Connecticut Sun G Qualifying offer extended Stephanie Jones Connecticut Sun F Qualifying offer extended Paris Kea New York Liberty G Qualifying offer extended Beatrice Mompremier Connecticut Sun C Qualifying offer extended Ji-Su Park Las Vegas Aces C Qualifying offer extended Shey Peddy Phoenix Mercury G Qualifying offer extended Chelsey Perry Indiana Fever F/C Qualifying offer extended Sonja Petrovic Phoenix Mercury G Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe New York Liberty F/C Qualifying offer extended Angel Robinson Phoenix Mercury F/C Karlie Samuelson Seattle Storm G Qualifying offer extended Victoria Vivians Indiana Fever G Qualifying offer extended

CBS Sports will continue updating this story.