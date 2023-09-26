The 2023 WNBA playoffs have reached the semifinals, and awards season is cruising along as well. As per usual, the league's major honors are determined by a panel of media members, and handed out during the postseason. This year, there are 60 voters, and ballots were due Sept. 10, the final day of the regular season.

In the biggest announcement, Breanna Stewart was named 2023 WNBA MVP, edging out Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas and Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson. Stewart won by a mere seven points in the second-closest race of all-time, and did so despite not having the most first-place votes (20, compared to 23 for Thomas).

Previously, A'ja Wilson won Defensive Player of the Year for a second consecutive season and Satou Sabally earned Most Improved Player. In addition, Stephanie White was named Coach of the Year and Alysha Clark took home Sixth Player of the Year. Off the court, New York Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb received Executive of the Year.

Still to come are Rookie of the Year and All-WNBA. Here's a look at this season's winners and the announcement schedule.

Schedule

Monday, Oct. 2: Rookie of the Year/All-Rookie Team

Friday, Oct. 13: All-WNBA Teams

Note: This schedule is apparently subject to change, as the league announced Defensive Player of the Year a week ahead of the original date.

For the second time in her career, Breanna Stewart is the WNBA MVP. The Liberty star is the eighth player to win the award multiple times, and the third player, along with Cynthia Cooper and Lisa Leslie, to have multiple MVPs, Finals MVPs and championships. Stewart won by a historically close margin, sneaking past Alyssa Thomas and A'ja Wilson despite not having the most first-place votes.

While there was always going to be a fierce debate about this honor no matter which way it went, there was no question Stewart was deserving. She averaged 23 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game, setting new career-best marks in scoring and assists, and finishing second in the league in scoring, third in rebounding and fourth in blocks. Furthermore, she set the new league record for 40-point games in a season with four.

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is back on the awards podium with her second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year honor. She is the first player since Alana Beard in 2017 and 2018 to go back-to-back, and is the eighth player in league history to win the award multiple times. Wilson has established herself as the premier rim protector and averaged 2.2 blocks per game to lead the league in that category. She also finished third in defensive rebounding (7.5 per game) and tied for ninth in steals (1.4), and anchored the league's best defense.

As expected, Satou Sabally was named Most Improved Player after putting together a historic season. Sabally has had a frustrating start to her career, but finally put it all together this season to lead the Wings to their first 20-win campaign since 2008. Along the way, Sabally averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting 36.1% from 3-point land. All of those marks were career-highs, and she joined Candace Parker as the only players in league history to average at least 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists over the course of a season.

The Aces dominance over the Sixth Player of the Year award continued this season as veteran forward Alysha Clark took home the trophy. This was the fourth time in five seasons that an Aces player has won 6POY, with Clark joining Dearica Hamby (twice) and Kelsey Plum. In Clark's first season with the Aces she proved to be a vital piece off the bench on both sides of the ball as they won a WNBA record 34 regular season games. Clark averaged 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds, while shooting 38.6% from 3-point land.

White's first season in charge of the Sun was a successful one, as she guided the team to a franchise-record 27 wins and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. That's despite the fact that Jonquel Jones was traded away in the winter and Brionna Jones tore her Achilles tendon a month into the season. This was the fifth time that a Sun coach has won the award, which is more than any other franchise.

It's no surprise that Kolb won this honor after putting together perhaps the best offseason in league history. During the winter, Kolb traded for Jonquel Jones and signed Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot in free agency -- two former MVPs and the active assists leader. Following that incredible haul, the Liberty won a franchise-record 32 games in the regular season and earned the No. 2 overall seed in the playoffs.

All-Defensive First Team

Player Team Jordin Canada Los Angeles Sparks Breanna Stewart New York Liberty Brittney Sykes Washington Mystics Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun A'ja Wilson Las Vegas aces

All-Defensive Second Team