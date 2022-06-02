WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 on drug charges, and while communication has been limited, the Associated Press reported she has been able to receive emails and letters. During her detainment, Griner has reportedly received hundreds of messages, and all were examined by Russian officials beforehand.

So far, Griner's email address -- which her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, created -- has not been released to the public. The WNBA Players' Union shared it with its members through text messages.

While emails are a quick and simple way of communication nowadays, the process is not that simple for Griner. When Griner receives a message, she does not get to immediately view it on a computer. Instead, Russian officials carefully examine several messages at a time. Once approved, they are are printed and delivered to Griner's lawyers.

Replying to messages is also not a straightforward task because Griner does not have direct access to the email account. Griner must write her responses on paper and have her lawyers take a photo of it. Whenever Griner doesn't have paper available, she dictates what she wants to send.

Several members of the WNBA community have reached out to let Griner know they are thinking about her. Some are personal messages, some are hopes and prayers and some are Sudoku puzzles to keep her entertained. Los Angeles Sparks forward Amanda Zahui B. is one of the many players who have been in communication with Griner. Zahui B. sent an email a few months ago and said that she was surprised to hear back.

"She jokes in her letters. I don't know how she does it with what she's going through. She's an amazing soul," Zahui B. told the AP. "She brings light in a situation like this. I don't think a lot of people could manage to do that."

Griner will remain in Russian detention until at least June 18. The U.S. Government declared her "wrongfully detained" last month.