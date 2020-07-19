The Chicago Sky will be looking to build upon last season's success when games tip off at the IMG Academy when the WNBA season begins July 25. While most of its players look to compete in the bubble the league has constructed in Florida, Chicago will be without forward Jantel Lavender for the entirety of the season, as she underwent surgery to repair a fractured left foot in late June. With most of last season's roster intact, though, and the addition of a couple of new players acquired in the offseason, the Sky looks to be the same high-paced offensive team that they were a year ago.

This team might not have star power comparable to the Seattle Storm, Las Vegas Aces or Los Angeles Sparks, but last season proved that the Sky can catch some teams by surprise with their run-and-gun style offense. With the WNBA playing at a central location due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the unexpected nature of the upcoming season could prove to be beneficial for a team like the Sky that is teetering on the edge of being a contender.

Here's a look at the Sky's roster, schedule and some key storylines for when the season starts in Bradenton on July 25.

Sky roster

PLAYER POSITION Courtney Vandersloot G Allie Quigley G Diamond DeShields G Sydney Colson G Stella Johnson G Kahleah Copper G-F Ruthy Hebard F Cheyenne Parker F Gabby Williams F Azura Stevens F-C Stefanie Dolson C

Players sitting out: Jantel Lavender

Sky schedule

All times Eastern

DATE TIME OPPONENT TV July 26 3 p.m. Las Vegas Aces ABC July 28 8 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks WNBA League Pass July 30 8 p.m. Minnesota Lynx WNBA League Pass Aug. 1 6 p.m. Washington Mystics WNBA League Pass Aug. 4 6 p.m. Dallas Wings WNBA League Pass Aug. 6 10 p.m. Phoenix Mercury ESPN2 Aug. 8 5 p.m. Connecticut Sun WNBA League Pass Aug. 10 9 p.m. Seattle Storm ESPN2 Aug. 12 9 p.m. Phoenix Mercury WNBA League Pass Aug. 14 7 p.m. Connecticut Sun WNBA League Pass Aug. 16 4 p.m. Atlanta Dream WNBA League Pass Aug. 18 9 p.m. Las Vegas Aces WNBA League Pass Aug. 20 7 p.m. New York Liberty CBS Sports Network Aug. 22 2 p.m. Indiana Fever CBS Sports Network Aug. 25 7 p.m. New York Liberty CBS Sports Network Aug. 27 7 p.m. Indiana Fever WNBA League Pass Aug. 29 2 p.m. Seattle Storm WNBA League Pass Sept. 2 7 p.m. Minnesota Lynx WNBA League Pass Sept. 4 7 p.m. Washington Mystics WNBA League Pass Sept. 6 8 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks CBS Sports Network Sept. 9 8 p.m. Atlanta Dream CBS Sports Network Sept. 11 8 p.m. Dallas Wings CBS Sports Network

Key storylines

New additions hope to make an impact: During the offseason, the Sky added Sydney Colson and Azura Stevens, both of whom have the ability to make an immediate impact on the Sky. Colson has never put up eye-popping raw numbers in her six-year WNBA career. However, she has a reputation for being a defensive-minded, high-energy player who has a knack for making the right plays in clutch situations. Stevens, who the Sky received in a trade with the Dallas Wings, played in only nine games last season after undergoing foot surgery in August. When she was on the floor in her rookie campaign, though, she showed promise as a positive defensive presence, and someone who can play both power forward and center. With Jantel Lavender out for the season due to foot surgery, and the departure of Astou Ndour, Stevens could very well be the Sky's new starting power forward.

Building on last season's playoff appearance: If it weren't for a last-second Dearica Hamby steal to set up the Las Vegas Aces for a win in the second round last season, Chicago could've been in the Eastern Conference finals against the eventual champion Washington Mystics. While last season ended in a crushing defeat, the Sky got better in the offseason, specifically on defense, by adding players like Stevens and Colson, while re-signing Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Stefanie Dolson ensured the team's chemistry would carry over. Chicago ranked second in the league in offensive rating (101.6) last year, and with most of the roster returning inside the WNBA bubble, the Sky could be a playoff threat this season.

Continued emergence of Diamond DeShields: In her second season in the WNBA, DeShields asserted herself as the future of the Sky's franchise, while averaging a team-high 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and over two assists a game. The guard out of Tennessee was a driving force behind Chicago ranking first in the league in pace (107.4) last season, as her hyper athleticism and speed keeps the Sky running up and down the floor. She's got a sweet jump shot that extends out to the 3-point line, but she's a far bigger threat when she's driving to the basket. Look for DeShields to continue her rise with the Sky as she's become a centerpiece on offense for this franchise.