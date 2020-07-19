The Chicago Sky will be looking to build upon last season's success when games tip off at the IMG Academy when the WNBA season begins July 25. While most of its players look to compete in the bubble the league has constructed in Florida, Chicago will be without forward Jantel Lavender for the entirety of the season, as she underwent surgery to repair a fractured left foot in late June. With most of last season's roster intact, though, and the addition of a couple of new players acquired in the offseason, the Sky looks to be the same high-paced offensive team that they were a year ago.
This team might not have star power comparable to the Seattle Storm, Las Vegas Aces or Los Angeles Sparks, but last season proved that the Sky can catch some teams by surprise with their run-and-gun style offense. With the WNBA playing at a central location due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the unexpected nature of the upcoming season could prove to be beneficial for a team like the Sky that is teetering on the edge of being a contender.
Here's a look at the Sky's roster, schedule and some key storylines for when the season starts in Bradenton on July 25.
Sky roster
|PLAYER
|POSITION
Courtney Vandersloot
G
Allie Quigley
G
Diamond DeShields
G
Sydney Colson
G
Stella Johnson
G
Kahleah Copper
G-F
Ruthy Hebard
F
Cheyenne Parker
F
Gabby Williams
F
Azura Stevens
F-C
Stefanie Dolson
C
Players sitting out: Jantel Lavender
Sky schedule
All times Eastern
|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|TV
July 26
3 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces
ABC
July 28
8 p.m.
Los Angeles Sparks
WNBA League Pass
July 30
8 p.m.
Minnesota Lynx
WNBA League Pass
Aug. 1
6 p.m.
Washington Mystics
WNBA League Pass
Aug. 4
6 p.m.
Dallas Wings
WNBA League Pass
Aug. 6
10 p.m.
Phoenix Mercury
ESPN2
Aug. 8
5 p.m.
Connecticut Sun
WNBA League Pass
Aug. 10
9 p.m.
Seattle Storm
ESPN2
Aug. 12
9 p.m.
Phoenix Mercury
WNBA League Pass
Aug. 14
7 p.m.
Connecticut Sun
WNBA League Pass
Aug. 16
4 p.m.
Atlanta Dream
WNBA League Pass
Aug. 18
9 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces
WNBA League Pass
Aug. 20
7 p.m.
New York Liberty
CBS Sports Network
Aug. 22
2 p.m.
Indiana Fever
CBS Sports Network
Aug. 25
7 p.m.
New York Liberty
CBS Sports Network
Aug. 27
7 p.m.
Indiana Fever
WNBA League Pass
Aug. 29
2 p.m.
Seattle Storm
WNBA League Pass
Sept. 2
7 p.m.
Minnesota Lynx
WNBA League Pass
Sept. 4
7 p.m.
Washington Mystics
WNBA League Pass
Sept. 6
8 p.m.
Los Angeles Sparks
CBS Sports Network
Sept. 9
8 p.m.
Atlanta Dream
CBS Sports Network
Sept. 11
8 p.m.
Dallas Wings
CBS Sports Network
Key storylines
New additions hope to make an impact: During the offseason, the Sky added Sydney Colson and Azura Stevens, both of whom have the ability to make an immediate impact on the Sky. Colson has never put up eye-popping raw numbers in her six-year WNBA career. However, she has a reputation for being a defensive-minded, high-energy player who has a knack for making the right plays in clutch situations. Stevens, who the Sky received in a trade with the Dallas Wings, played in only nine games last season after undergoing foot surgery in August. When she was on the floor in her rookie campaign, though, she showed promise as a positive defensive presence, and someone who can play both power forward and center. With Jantel Lavender out for the season due to foot surgery, and the departure of Astou Ndour, Stevens could very well be the Sky's new starting power forward.
Building on last season's playoff appearance: If it weren't for a last-second Dearica Hamby steal to set up the Las Vegas Aces for a win in the second round last season, Chicago could've been in the Eastern Conference finals against the eventual champion Washington Mystics. While last season ended in a crushing defeat, the Sky got better in the offseason, specifically on defense, by adding players like Stevens and Colson, while re-signing Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Stefanie Dolson ensured the team's chemistry would carry over. Chicago ranked second in the league in offensive rating (101.6) last year, and with most of the roster returning inside the WNBA bubble, the Sky could be a playoff threat this season.
Continued emergence of Diamond DeShields: In her second season in the WNBA, DeShields asserted herself as the future of the Sky's franchise, while averaging a team-high 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and over two assists a game. The guard out of Tennessee was a driving force behind Chicago ranking first in the league in pace (107.4) last season, as her hyper athleticism and speed keeps the Sky running up and down the floor. She's got a sweet jump shot that extends out to the 3-point line, but she's a far bigger threat when she's driving to the basket. Look for DeShields to continue her rise with the Sky as she's become a centerpiece on offense for this franchise.