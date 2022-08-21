The Seattle Storm completed a two-game sweep of the Washington Mystics on Sunday with a 97-84 win in Game 2 of their first-round series. They will now advance to the semifinals, where they'll face the No. 1 overall seed Las Vegas aces.

A late first-quarter surge helped the Storm build a double-digit lead after the first break, but the Mystics battled back in the second quarter to cut the deficit to two at the half. After the two teams went back-and-forth early in the third, it seemed like we might be in for another classic. Instead, the Storm took control and rebuilt their double-digit lead. Though the Mystics wouldn't go away, they weren't able to truly threaten the Storm down the stretch.

Breanna Stewart had a rough day shooting the ball, but was contributing in all aspects of the game and nearly recorded the first triple-double of her career. She finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Sue Bird, meanwhile, had a vintage performance as she went for 18 points and 10 assists. The final member of the big three, Jewell Loyd, hit five 3-pointers en route to 19 points. As a team, the Storm shot an impressive 14-of23ed5\ from downtown.

Natasha Cloud was the best player for the Mystics, finishing with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists. She was one of five different double-digit scorers, as the Mystics were generally able to score when they wanted. Their top-ranked defense was not able to get enough stops, however.