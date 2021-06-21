USA Basketball announced on Monday the 12-woman roster chosen to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games this summer, with a blend of veterans and first-timers filling up the list. Led by Olympic head coach and three-time Olympic gold medalist Dawn Staley, the women's national team will be going for its seventh straight gold medal when the Games kick off on July 23.

Headlining the roster are WNBA legends Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Sylvia Fowles, who between the three of them have a combined 11 Olympic gold medals. Bird and Taurasi are the longest-tenured Olympians on the team, dating back to the 2000 Olympic Games in Australia.

Here is how the entire roster shakes out for the U.S. Women's Basketball team:

PLAYER TEAM POSITION Ariel Atkins Washington Mystics Guard Sue Bird Seattle Storm Guard Tina Charles Washington Mystics Center Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx Forward Skylar Diggins-Smith Phoenix Mercury Guard Sylvia Fowles Minnesota Lynx Center Chelsea Gray Las Vegas Aces Guard Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury Center Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm Guard Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm Forward Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury Guard A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Center

In addition to veterans like Bird, Taurasi and Fowles, the USA will be filled with a pair of newcomers looking to capture Olympic gold for the first time in Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd and Las Vegas Aces center -- and reigning WNBA MVP -- A'ja Wilson. Loyd and Wilson have previous Team USA experience, playing on the Gold medal-winning team during the FIBA World Cup, but there are four players who haven't ever played for Team USA throughout their career on the roster as well.

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray will all be competing on the global stage for the first time wearing red, white and blue.

"USA Basketball has never been in a better place," Staley said in the team's press release. "I'm honored to be the coach of such an amazing collection of talented women, both those named to the team and those who gave their all the last few years but won't be with us in Tokyo. The fact that some of the players who won't suit up this summer would start for any other country is a testament to their talent and to what USA Basketball has done to build a program that lifts up our female athletes every single day. I'm so proud to be the coach of Team USA and like all of the coaches, support staff, and our players, I can't wait to make America proud this summer."

The women's basketball competition starts July 26 and runs through Aug. 8 during the Olympics in Japan. To accommodate the Olympic Games, the WNBA worked in an almost month-long break from league play between July 15-Aug. 11 to allow the players to represent their countries on the global stage.