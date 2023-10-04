The WNBA is finally starting to firm up its plans for expansion. On Thursday, the league will announce a new expansion team based in the Bay Area that will begin play in 2025, according to USA Today, and will be owned by Joe Lacob. This will be the first time the league has added a new team since the Atlanta Dream in 2008.

Additional reporting from The Mercury News indicates that the team will play at the Chase Center in San Francisco, which is home to the Golden State Warriors, and practice at the Warriors' facility in Oakland. The Warriors are expected to hold a press conference on Thursday regarding the situation.

In recent days, the league has hinted at a big announcement on Twitter. Starting on Tuesday, the league began quote Tweeting old Tweets asking for expansion, saying that the message had been heard. Then, on Wednesday, the league's Twitter account posted a video along similar lines and the caption "10.5"

The WNBA has been discussing expansion in sincerity for a number of years now, but there has previously not been much in the way of specifics -- both in terms of timeline and location. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has previously indicated a desire to add multiple teams, but it remains unclear if or when another team will be announced.

There have been a few seasons -- 2004-05, 2007 and 2009 -- where the league played with an odd number of teams, and the current format makes it possible for that to happen again. The top eight teams make the playoffs regardless of conference affiliation, so there wouldn't be an issue from that perspective if one conference had an extra team. Of course, there are still 18 months until the 2025 season begins, so there's time for a second team to be announced prior to then.

At this point, further details regarding the team's name and color scheme, as well as the expansion draft, are still unknown.