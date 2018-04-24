2018 WWE Backlash matches, card, date, location, start time, rumors, predictions

WWE is back to dual-branded pay-per-views, and its first -- unless you count the Greatest Royal Rumble in late April -- is Backlash, which is set to go down on Sunday, May 6 in Newark, New Jersey.

Though it is expected that WWE's primary five PPVs will be longer, Backlash is expected to revert back to the typical three-hour format with the show beginning at 8 p.m. ET. A kickoff show will precede it by one hour, beginning at 7 p.m. likely with a panel and one or two matches.

Despite the fact that the Greatest Royal Rumble has not taken place yet, WWE is already building the Backlash card. Here's where it stands still weeks out.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

WWE Backlash matches

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe: This match is now official. The question is whether it is contested for the universal championship as many believe Reigns will beat Lesnar for it in Saudi Arabia.

Intercontinental Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz: Though Rollins is defending -- and Miz will get a shot at reclaiming -- the title at the GRR in a Fatal 4-Way ladder match, Miz decided to utilize his rematch clause for Backlash.

Raw Women's Championship -- Nia Jax (c) vs. Alexa Bliss: The WrestleMania 34 rematch has been set. It would not be too surprising to see Bliss take the title back considering she's held one nearly her entire main roster run.

United States Championship -- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton: Seriously. This match is happening again. It is seemingly expected to go down on both the GRR and Backlash, so it will be interesting to see if it is held for this show. If that's the case, expect a multi-person match for Saudi Arabia.

WWE Backlash predictions

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: One would wish WWE save this match, but running it back makes a lot of sense after Nakamura turned on Styles at WrestleMania. The question is what happens between these two in Saudi Arabia.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: With Flair remaining on the blue brand, she will get her rematch here after Carmella cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day: Despite some big changes during the Superstar Shake-Up, this is likely a match that needs to happen before new challengers step up.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre: This is projecting the duo of Hardy & Wyatt win the titles at the Greatest Royal Rumble. The new heel team of Ziggler & McIntyre would make a great antagonist off the bat.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy: Assuming Alexander defends against and defeats someone else in Saudi Arabia, it would make sense for this to be next.

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley: Assuming these two remain on the same brand, it's not if but when they fight. This could be a bout setting the stage for a Money in the Bank match and then a SummerSlam blow-off in the rivalry.