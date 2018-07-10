2018 WWE Extreme Rules card, matches, date, start time, location, rumors, PPV predictions

The final pay-per-view before WWE's second-biggest show of the year, Extreme Rules is set for the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sunday, July 15. And with the complete slate of matches finally set, there are plenty of enticing storylines for this PPV.

Extreme Rules will also serve as WWE's final stop before SummerSlam, which means two of the company's biggest names -- Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey -- will not be competing on the show. There is still plenty of star power to go around, however.

WWE Extreme Rules will begin at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show airing one hour earlier at 6 p.m. The event should go 3.5 hours as the dual-branded pay-per-view will likely have 10-12 matches on the card.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

WWE Extreme Rules matches

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev: The final entrant in a No. 1 contendership gauntlet match, Rusev prevailed by defeating The Miz on SmackDown Live. This is a major push for Rusev, one fans have been hoping to see for quite some time.

Intercontinental Championship -- Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins (30-Minute Iron Man): Interference have affected every match between these two since Ziggler beat Rollins to win the title after the last PPV. These two will get 30 minutes to work it out at Extreme Rules, though it would've been even better at 60 minutes.

Raw Women's Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax (Extreme Rules): Jax claimed her contractually mandated rematch for the company's next PPV after Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase. Though Ronda Rousey is suspended from Raw, she will be sitting ringside at this match.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Carmella (c) vs. Asuka: Following James Ellsworth's interference at Money in the Bank and continued taunting of Asuka, it was only a matter of time before this was made official.

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley: WWE initially announced a multi-man match as official for the No. 1 contendership before Raw general manager Kurt Angle rescinded it. Now the red brand is going with this as its lead match. As of right now, there's not a No.1 contendership on the line or any stipulation.

United States Championship -- Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Nakamura made himself the No. 1 contender just two nights after Money in the Bank. Considering the title match did not happen on SmackDown after Nakamura was reportedly bitten by a police dog (really), it was announced for the show.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No: The surprise return of Kane on SmackDown -- saving Bryan from the Bludgeon Brothers -- immediately led general manager Paige out to make the match. Some fans may be bothered that this is how WWE is using Bryan, but it's clear they are saving the Miz feud as long as they can -- likely until SummerSlam but possibly on the Road to WrestleMania 35.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Deleters of Worlds vs. B-Team: Many actually thought this match was on the Money in the Bank card despite it never being announced. How they will tell this story for another month remains to be seen, but B-Team has been doing a great job hilariously mocking Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt.

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (Steel Cage): The continuation of this feud on Raw finally resulted in a stipulation match that appears to give Strowman the upper hand but may well be a way for Owens to escape with a victory without hurting the monster.

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin: This was clearly a feud WWE tried to build. It would be nice for Balor to actually go over someone and get a push toward even the intercontinental title, but Corbin is the one being pushed with his new "Constable" position.

Brock Lesnar is not expected to compete again until SummerSlam, meaning the universal title will not be defended on this show. Ronda Rousey is serving a 30-day storyline TV suspension beginning June 19 but will be at the event in the crowd.