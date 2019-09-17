2019 WWE King of the Ring tournament winner, bracket, matches, results, schedule
The recent non-pay-per-view iterations of King of the Ring have been largely unspectacular
One of the more pleasant surprises in 2019 was the return of the WWE King of the Ring tournament. For the first time since 2015, some of the best superstars from both the Raw and SmackDown Live brands battled it out over the course of the past several weeks on television in the single-elimination tournament.
The 2019 King of the Ring tournament came to a conclusion on the Sept. 16 edition of Raw, with none other than Baron Corbin winning the crown by defeating the ultimate underdog Chad Gable. The final match was one of the best televised matches of the entire year, and the tournament as a whole more than delivered week in and week out.
Below you can take a look at the complete results of the 2019 King of the Ring matches that took place on television over the course of the past several weeks, leading to the crowning of Corbin as king.
2019 King of the Ring matches, schedule
First round -- Raw -- Monday, Aug. 19
Samoa Joe def. Cesaro via submission
Cedric Alexander def. Sami Zayn via pinfall
First round -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Aug. 20
Elias def. Kevin Owens via pinfall
Andrade def. Apollo Crews via pinfall
First round -- Raw -- Monday, Aug. 26
Ricochet def. Drew McIntyre via pinfall
Baron Corbin def. The Miz via pinfall
First round -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Aug. 27
Ali def. Buddy Murphy via pinfall
Chad Gable def. Shelton Benjamin via pinfall
Quarterfinals -- Raw -- Monday, Sept. 2
Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet ended in a no contest
Baron Corbin def. Cedric Alexander via pinfall
Quarterfinals -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Sept. 3
Elias def. Ali via pinfall
Chad Gable def. Andrade via pinfall
Semifinals -- Raw -- Monday, Sept. 9
Baron Corbin def. Samoa Joe (via pinfall) and Ricochet
Semifinals -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Sept. 10
Chad Gable def. Shane McMahon (Elias injured) via submission
Finals -- Raw -- Monday, Sept. 16
Baron Corbin def. Chad Gable via pinfall
