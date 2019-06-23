2019 WWE Stomping Grounds card, start time, matches, date, location, rumors, predictions

In a few short hours, WWE will make history by presenting the Stomping Grounds event for the first time in history. On the heels of the controversial Saudi Arabia Super ShowDown event, WWE returns to its consistent pay-per-view schedule with SummerSlam quickly approaching. WWE Stomping Grounds will begin at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network, with the kickoff show getting the festivities started at 6 p.m., also on the WWE Network.

Seth Rollins will once again be defending his universal championship against Baron Corbin, with the added drama that Corbin can choose his personal referee for the bout as well as Brock Lesnar looming with his Money in the Bank briefcase. In addition to this main attraction, the WWE title will also be on the line in a retread from Super ShowDown as Kofi Kingston defends against Dolph Ziggler inside a steel cage.

Let's now have a look at how the WWE Stomping Grounds card has shaped out, and also make a few predictions as to what else we may see.

WWE Stomping Grounds matches

Universal Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin: At Super ShowDown, Rollins not only escaped Corbin in their universal title match but he was able to stop a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt by Brock Lesnar as well. Rollins and Corbin will now run it back, with the twist added that Corbin can choose the special guest referee all while Lesnar and the Money in the Bank briefcase casts a shadow.

WWE Championship -- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler (Steel Cage Match): Ziggler was unsuccessful in his quest to dethrone Kingston at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, but he wasn't content to leave it there. Following the match, in a post-match promo, Ziggler challenged the champion to meet him one-on-one inside a steel cage. Much like the last time Ziggler threw out a challenge to the champ, Kingston was happy to oblige shortly after.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre: This WrestleMania 35 rematch was announced before Reigns even fought Shane McMahon at Super ShowDown. There is storyline reason for it due to McIntyre helping McMahon, but even that has not actually been explained. This would be a more attractive rematch had McIntyre actually beat Reigns two months ago.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans: Despite Lynch disposing of Evans at Money in the Bank, the "Sassy Southern Belle" has continued to be a thorn in the side of "The Man." Because of that, these two will run it back coming up at Stomping Grounds. This matchup is intriguing because, one has to ask themselves just how damaging it could be to Evans' momentum if she were to suffer two clean losses in a row.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss: Yes, Raw superstar Bliss has earned the right to challenge for the SmackDown women's title after defeating Charlotte Flair and Carmella in a triple threat bout that was set up by Shane McMahon. The Wild Card Rule continues to confuse, and this is simply the latest evidence of that.

United States Championship -- Samoa Joe (c) vs. Ricochet: The "One and Only" earned No. 1 contender status on Raw by emerging victorious in a Fatal 5-way match. On a card loaded with rematches, this fresh feud for one of the secondary titles has the opportunity to stand out the most at Stomping Grounds with these two competitors involved.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) vs. Heavy Machinery: Basically the only legitimate tag team title challengers on SmackDown have finally stepped up to the plate. Just five days prior to Stomping Grounds on SmackDown Live, it was announced this match would be taking place in Tacoma on Sunday.

The New Day vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn: It was Big E's exit with injury that opened the door for Owens to manipulate The New Day and ultimately set his sights on Kingston and the WWE championship. These teams have had consistent run-ins with one another ever since, and at Stomping Grounds. Big E and Woods will look to shut up the obnoxious duo of Owens & Zayn. While not advertised as such, this would seem like a match, on the surface, that takes place somewhere on the kickoff show to get things started.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Tony Nese (c) vs. Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa: After controversy to finish the No. 1 contender fatal four-way match, it was decided that both Gulak and Tozawa would get the opportunity to challenge for the cruiserweight title. 205 Live has been putting out incredible matches as of late, so this one should be no different.

WWE Stomping Grounds predictions

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Revival (c) vs. The Usos: Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder became two-time Raw tag team champions by essentially stealing a victory from rivals Jimmy & Jey Uso on Raw. Though the match hasn't been announced, we have seen WWE announce matches for a PPV with less time to spare.