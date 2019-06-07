2019 WWE Super ShowDown live stream, start time, watch online, matches, kickoff, WWE Network
All the information you need to catch the WWE Super ShowDown event on Friday afternoon
WWE Super ShowDown is set for Friday afternoon here in the United States as the company makes a return trip over to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to perform in front of a jam-packed stadium audience. This will mark WWE's third big trip over the Saudi Arabia since striking a partnership with its government in 2018.
The main attraction of the Super ShowDown event is a never-before-seen match featuring two absolute legends of the industry as The Undertaker and Goldberg will finally meet one-on-one in the ring. In addition to this massive main event, both world titles will be on the line, and history will also be made as WWE presents its largest battle royal ever with 50 competitors vying for the victory.
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.
Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Super ShowDown on Friday afternoon. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Super ShowDown predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.
Watch WWE Super ShowDown 2019
Date: Friday, June 7
Location: King Abdullah Sports City Stadium -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Start time: 2 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 1 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
Super ShowDown 2019 match card
- The Undertaker vs. Goldberg
- Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin
- WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Intercontinental Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. Andrade
- Triple H vs. Randy Orton
- Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon
- 50-man battle royal
- Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
- Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party
- The Usos vs. The Revival (Kickoff Show)
