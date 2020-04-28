2020 WWE Money in the Bank matches, card, date, location, rumors, PPV predictions, start time

WWE has not skipped a beat in the midst of the current ongoing coronavirus pandemic that's shut down the sports and entertainment world. With the two-night WrestleMania 36 event from the Performance Center having concluded, all the attention turns now toward the annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and WWE is quickly winding down the build on its weekly television programming.

This year, there will be a unique twist added to two of the most anticipated matches of the year. The staple Money in the Bank matches will not be taking place inside the confines of the WWE Performance Center, rather they will happen at WWE corporate headquarters -- also known as Titan Towers -- in Stamford, Connecticut. The men's and women's Money in the Bank matches will begin on the ground floor of headquarters, with the coveted briefcases available for grabs on the rooftop.

Let's take a look at what to expect when the event goes down on Sunday, May 10. The pay-per-view broadcast, airing on the WWE Network, should begin at the standard 7 p.m. ET start time with a kickoff show airing one hour earlier.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 matches

Men's Money in the Bank -- Daniel Bryan vs. Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin vs. TBD: Bryan was the first to punch his ticket to a spot in the Money in the Bank field with a submission victory over Cesaro on the April 17 SmackDown. On the April 20 edition of Raw, there were three qualifying matches with Rey Mysterio defeating Murphy, Aleister Black besting Austin Theory and Apollo Crews advancing by defeating MVP. On April 24, Corbin defeated Drew Gulak to earn his way into the match. Otis will battle Dolph Ziggler in the final qualifying match on May 1.

Women's Money in the Bank -- Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs, Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. TBD: Asuka was the first to qualify for the match, beating Ruby Riott on the April 13 edition of Raw. That same night, Baszler brutalized Sarah Logan to cement her spot in the match by stoppage. Jax was similarly dominant in dispatching of Kairi Sane on the same show. Qualifying continued the following Friday on SmackDown, with Brooke defeating Naomi to earn her spot. Evans earned her way to the match by beating Sasha Banks in a qualifier on April 24. The final qualifying match will take place on May 1 with Carmella facing off with Mandy Rose.

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins: It's a little unfortunate how often men come off the losing end of a feud and into a championship opportunity, but that appears to be the plan here. Rollins was beaten by Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, but struck Drew McIntyre on the April 13 edition of Raw, hitting the champ with two stomps after McIntyre defeated Andrade in a champion vs. champion match. The following week, McIntyre threw down the challenge for Rollins, who accepted later in the show, making the match official.

Universal Championship -- Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt: Strowman filled in for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and took out Goldberg to win his first world title. At the same event, Wyatt defeated John Cena in the surreal Firefly Fun House match. On the first SmackDown after WrestleMania, Wyatt announced his intentions to target Strowman, a former member of The Wyatt Family, saying he brought Strowman into this world and will take him out. The match was made official the following week on SmackDown, and the initial advertising suggests that Strowman will be defending the title against Wyatt, not The Fiend.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Tamina: While the long-term plan seems to be Bayley vs. Sasha Banks, it doesn't feel like they're ready to pull the trigger on a title match between the two quite yet. Bayley forced Tamina to battle Banks to earn a shot at the title, a match that saw Tamina emerge victorious and thrust into the Money in the Bank spotlight in the form of a title match.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 predictions

Intercontinental Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Drew Gulak: At this moment, this match only makes sense if Daniel Bryan fails to beat Cesaro in the Money in the Bank qualifying match set for the April 17 edition of SmackDown. Assuming Bryan wins, Zayn may need a challenger for the event, so who better than Bryan's friend and trainer/mentor?

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Street Profits (c) vs. The Viking Raiders: These two teams have plenty of history, history that tilts strongly in favor of the potential title challengers. The Viking Raiders returned on the April 13 edition of Raw, scoring a hard-fought win over the team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. Bianca Belair urged the Profits to take the threat of a match with the Raiders seriously, seemingly setting things on a path for a PPV showdown.