SummerSlam is one of the pivotal dates on the WWE calendar, a pay-per-view event where the status quo established at WrestleMania often shifts in a big way. This year's edition of the summer extravaganza has the opportunity to be exactly the same with six titles on the line -- all with serious potential to change hands.
In the two featured matches on the card, which takes place inside WWE's ThunderDome at Amway Center in Orlando, Drew McIntyre will put the WWE championship up for grabs against the red-hot Randy Orton. Meanwhile, universal champion Braun Strowman will finally face off with Bray Wyatt's Fiend persona. On the women's side, Asuka has separate matches with SmackDown women's champion Bayley and Raw women's champion Sasha Banks.
The event gets started on WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show beginning one hour before at 6 p.m..
Watch 2020 WWE SummerSlam
Date: Sunday, Aug. 23
Location: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
2020 WWE SummerSlam match card
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton
- Universal Championship: Braun Strowman (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Falls count anywhere)
- Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio (Street fight)
- Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Asuka
- United States Championship: Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP
- Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
- Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville (No DQ; Loser leaves WWE)