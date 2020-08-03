The month of August has arrived, which means that WWE has officially reached SummerSlam season, one of the biggest pay-per-view events of the year. The company is still hamstrung by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, leaving them to hold shows at the Performance Center in Orlando without fans in attendance. Despite the logistical setback, though, the expectation remains that WWE will bring the usual big-show feel to SummerSlam as best it can.

SummerSlam takes place on Sunday, August 23 inside the WWE Performance Center and will stream live on the WWE Network. In past years, SummerSlam has started one hour earlier than standard pay-per-view events at 6 p.m. ET with the kickoff show leading us in at 5 p.m. There's been no indication as of yet whether the current circumstances will alter the start time of SummerSlam in 2020.

While few matches have been made official for the event this early in the build, there are fair assumptions to be made based on recent events on Raw, SmackDown and at the recent Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Read on to see what we believe is in store for some of the biggest WWE superstars as one of the most important events of the year draws near.

2020 WWE SummerSlam matches

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton: Orton is on an incredible run this year and has been WWE's standout performer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rumors of this match had already been swirling ahead of the July 27 edition of Raw where Orton set his sights on McIntyre. Orton not only called out McIntyre for a title match, but also attacked the WWE champion following McIntyre's victory over Dolph Ziggler in their Extreme Rules rematch.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza: Andrade and Garza defeated The Viking Raiders and Ricochet & Cedric Alexander on July 27 to earn their shot at the title. There has been a running theme of Andrade and Garza either being very much at odds or working together wonderfully. Things went well as their earned their title shot, but will they hold up when they get a shot to become champions on the biggest stage of the summer?

2020 WWE SummerSlam predictions

Universal Championship -- Braun Strowman (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt: The issues between Strowman and Wyatt were always going to lead to this. Strowman defeated Wyatt at Money in the Bank, and the two battled to an inconclusive end in the Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules, with Wyatt reverting to his Wyatt Family leader persona. The Swamp Fight ended with Wyatt pulling Strowman into the swamp and The Fiend emerging from the water. The Fiend is Wyatt's final and most dangerous form, and the version of Wyatt that Strowman has to defeat to truly claim supremacy in the rivalry.

Raw Women's Championship -- Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka: Banks picked up a questionable win over Asuka on July 27 to win the championship. The bout was contested with the title able to change hands via count out or disqualification. Asuka ran from the ring when Bayley was shown brutally attacking Kairi Sane backstage, losing the title by count out in the process. There's not enough time to build to a Banks vs. Bayley match, and that leaves Asuka as the best option heading into SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black: SummerSlam seems too fast to bring Rey Mysterio back from having his eyeball ripped out. Unless WWE is ready to pull the trigger on a Dominick Mysterio match with Rollins, Black becomes the most viable option. Rollins beat Black on the July 20 edition of Raw, and he and Murphy put a massive beating on Black that ended with a vicious Rollins stomp on Black's arm as it was suspended over part of the announce table. Black could seek his revenge at SummerSlam.

United States Championship -- MVP (c) vs. Mustafa Ali: This may be reading too much into a situation where Apollo Crews has been unavailable, but MVP is currently holding the United States title, whether legitimate or not. When Ali made his surprise return on the July 20 edition of Raw, joining Cedric Alexander and Ricochet in a six-man tag against MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, it felt like there was some significance to Ali pinning MVP for the win. Benjamin has lost almost every match he has had on WWE programming for the last decade, so for MVP to eat the pin feels like it could be the start of something bigger.

Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin: Riddle may have tangled twice with AJ Styles, but Corbin has clearly been the main thorn in Riddle's side since his move from NXT. After Corbin laid Riddle out after the King of Bros' loss to Styles on the July 17 SmackDown, things have shifted entirely to Riddle vs. Corbin going forward, a solid rivalry to lead Riddle into his first main roster pay-per-view.