WWE's Elimination Chamber makes its annual return at the annual pay-per-view event on Sunday night from the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Two matches will take place inside the structure, both with massive title implications as WWE continues along the road to WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE championship inside the Chamber, facing off with Sheamus, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton. Sheamus earned the right to enter the contest last by winning a gauntlet match against the other competitors on the go-home edition of Raw.

In the other Elimination Chamber match on the card, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan will do battle. The winner of the match will face Roman Reigns for the universal championship later in the night after Reigns and Paul Heyman managed to politic the champ's way out of having to defend the title inside the Chamber.

Watch 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber

Date: Sunday, Feb. 21

Location: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2021 WWE Elimination Chamber match card