WWE's Elimination Chamber makes its annual return at the annual pay-per-view event on Sunday night from the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Two matches will take place inside the structure, both with massive title implications as WWE continues along the road to WrestleMania.
Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE championship inside the Chamber, facing off with Sheamus, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton. Sheamus earned the right to enter the contest last by winning a gauntlet match against the other competitors on the go-home edition of Raw.
In the other Elimination Chamber match on the card, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan will do battle. The winner of the match will face Roman Reigns for the universal championship later in the night after Reigns and Paul Heyman managed to politic the champ's way out of having to defend the title inside the Chamber.
Watch 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber
Date: Sunday, Feb. 21
Location: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
2021 WWE Elimination Chamber match card
- WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston (Elimination Chamber)
- Universal Championship No. 1 contender -- Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan (Elimination Chamber)
- Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Elimination Chamber match winner
- United States Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. TBA
- Women's Tag Team Championship -- Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair
- Raw Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans
- Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Elias (Kickoff show -- Winner earns entry into United States championship match)