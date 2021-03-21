We've almost arrived at what's shaping up to be one of the more memorable WrestleMania events in recent memory. Before we reach the destination that is the "Show of Shows," however, one more stop on the pay-per-view calendar awaits. Sunday night, WWE Fastlane goes down inside the ThunderDome in St. Petersburg, Florida, at Tropicana Field. The event takes place three weeks before the April 10 and 11 two-night WrestleMania 37 weekend takes over the pro wrestling universe.

With the event in such close proximity to the biggest weekend of the year for WWE, it should be expected that Fastlane serves to continue the WrestleMania build. The Fastlane card is still being put together, with only one match confirmed by WWE. But most of the top stars in the promotion are expected to be in action at the event.

The main show begins at 7 p.m. ET and will stream live on WWE Network and Peacock. So let's have a look now at the Fastlane matches that have been confirmed as well as break down what else could be added to the card based on current weekly television direction.

WWE Fastlane matches

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan: It's unfortunate that Bryan is being used as a transitional opponent for Reigns to move to his WrestleMania match with Edge -- especially true given Bryan was once seen as the man who should be Reigns' WrestleMania opponent. Bryan battled Jey Uso in a steel cage match on SmackDown, earning the shot at Reigns at Fastlane with a win. On March 19, Uso will battle Edge on SmackDown with the winner becoming special guest enforcer for the match.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks: While fans are looking forward to the WrestleMania showdown between Royal Rumble winner Belair and SmackDown women's champion Banks, which could steal the entire WrestleMania weekend, WWE seems to be struggling to really get the program going. Belair and Banks already challenged for the tag titles at Elimination Chamber, coming up short when Reginald -- who has been an unwelcome addition to the storyline -- botched an attempt to interfere and help Banks. Now, without any particularly meaningful build, they will be receiving another shot at the tag belts at Fastlane as a stay-busy match.

Intercontinental Championship -- Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews: Crews finally had enough of his nice-guy act not getting him anywhere and upped his game, first brutally attacking Big E with the ring steps and then embracing his Nigerian heritage. After Big E made his return from the attack, Crews again attacked -- and again used the ring steps -- after Big E defended his title against Sami Zayn on SmackDown. Now the two will meet in a match as both have established new levels of aggression.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (No Holds Barred): McIntyre and Sheamus have put on a pair of brutal matches already, the most recent ending in a double countout after they knocked each other out with ring steps. This led to speculation the Fastlane match would be made into a Last Man Standing match, though that has not been announced. Sheamus has also mixed himself into the picture with Bobby Lashley, who McIntyre faces at WrestleMania.

Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss: Bliss has tormented Orton since Orton burned The Fiend alive, making Orton vomit black goo multiple times. Bliss threw down the challenge to Orton for a match, saying it was his chance to kick her out of his life, which Orton accepted. It's unlikely this is an "actual match," but could signal the return of The Fiend.

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman: Strowman took issue with McMahon excluding him from the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship. McMahon refused to issue a genuine apology, instead insulting Strowman and leading to a planned match on Raw. Before the match began, McMahon got the better of Strowman, hitting him with a camera and elbow dropping the big man through the announce table to set up the PPV showdown.

United States Championship -- Riddle (c) vs. Mustafa Ali: Ali picked up a win over Riddle in an impromptu match after Riddle had just competed in a six-man match. That eventually led to Ali losing in a match for the title on Raw, this after Riddle continued beating RETRIBUTION members in singles action. Ali has grown frustrated with his team's failures both in the ring and in helping him during his matches, creating as much tension as he has with Riddle.

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Rollins returned with a demand that the SmackDown roster join him in his vision of what the brand could be. While he was ignored by most of the roster, Cesaro took the fight to Rollins, using an extended Cesaro Swing to embarrass Rollins. Since then, Rollins has focused his attention on Cesaro, who he has called the greatest waste of talent in WWE history. Nakamura recently came to the defense of Cesaro, delivering a Kinshasa to Rollins on SmackDown to set up the match just days ahead of the event.