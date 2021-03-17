Fans will be able to purchase tickets for WWE WrestleMania 37 on Friday, less than a month before the company's biggest show of the year takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. WWE will attempt to sell 25,000 tickets for each night of the two-day event, sources tell CBS Sports.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place on April 10-11. The 25,000 maximum capacity represents 36% of what Raymond James Stadium can normally hold.

Seats will be sold in "pods" and social distancing measures will be in place for the event. Temperature checks and wellness screenings will also take place upon entry, and masks will be required for all fans. Free masks will be handed out upon entry. In addition, ticketing and concessions will be paperless, sources confirm to CBS Sports.

WrestleMania marks the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that WWE will hold an event with fans in attendance.

After initially hosting their shows from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, WWE launched the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center (also in Orlando) and then Tropicana Field (in Tampa). The ThunderDome features virtual fans on LED screens around the arena and a return to the large-scale entrances and pyrotechnics fans have come to know from WWE events.

It is expected that WWE will return back to the ThunderDome once WrestleMania concludes for its weekly television shows and monthly pay-per-view events. However, with vaccines being rapidly produced and infection rates expected to come down over the ensuing months, the company could be back on the road with fans more regularly in attendance sooner than later.

The Tampa Bay Times first reported the WrestleMania 37 attendance information.