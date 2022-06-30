Money in the Bank has become one of WWE's most exciting annual events. The drama of a pair of ladder matches that earn the victor a contract for a world title match at any moment of their choosing provides plenty of thrills and sets up storylines that can last for months.

On top of the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder match, there are four title matches on the card. That includes both Raw women's champion Bianca Belair and SmackDown champion Ronda Rousey both defending their titles. The Usos will also be in action, defending their unified WWE tag team titles against The Street Profits.

Let's take a closer look at who our CBS Sports experts predict will come out on top at WWE Money in the Bank, which begins at 8 p.m. ET and streams live on Peacock following a kickoff show one hour earlier.

2022 WWE WrestleMania Money in the Bank predictions

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. TBD (Men's Money in the Bank ladder match)

While there are plenty of good choices here -- McIntyre and Rollins would both make solid briefcase holders -- it feels like they blew it with Riddle's program with Roman Reigns. The crowd was on fire for Riddle to knock off Reigns and it certainly now is a match that could carry a pay-per-view in addition to the long-term drama of Reigns knowing Riddle is biding his time and waiting for the right moment to cash in. McIntyre is likely getting his shot at Clash at the Castle and Rollins can always be slotted into any spot at any time. Riddle, meanwhile, only has one path to getting even with Reigns, and that's winning Money in the Bank. Pick: Riddle wins -- Brent Brookhouse (also Shakiel Mahjouri)

Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch (Women's Money in the Bank ladder match)

It feels like Morgan's time but, frankly, it always feels like Morgan's time. Morgan has a dedicated fanbase and has improved noticeably over the years. Fans would certainly get behind her Money in the Bank victory and chase for a world title. WWE seems noncommittal on Alexa Bliss. Raquel Rodriguez has been presented well since debuting on SmackDown this year and doesn't need the briefcase quite yet. Asuka and Becky Lynch were just in the title picture. Shotzi has zero momentum. The only other option that stands out is Lacey Evans, whose real-life upbringing has been woven into her face turn. The only hesitation with Evans was her brief character change on Raw that WWE quickly walked back on. Liv Morgan all the way. Pick: Liv Morgan wins -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Raw Women's Championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella

Belair had a full circle moment at WrestleMania, defeating Lynch for the title after "The Man" embarrassed her with a short, one-sided victory at last year's SummerSlam. No disrespect to Carmella, but she is not the person to dethrone Belair. The "EST" of WWE should expect a long, healthy reign and only lose the title when the outcome has serious meaning. Belair and Ronda Rousey retaining their respective women's championships are the surest things at Money in the Bank. Pick: Bianca Belair retains the title -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya

Natalya has already beat Rousey convincingly in their battle of promos and social media posts, drilling Rousey on basically every embarrassing part of her career or personality. In the ring will be a different story. WWE isn't even slightly considering Natalya as the one to take the title off Rousey, who they still view as a top star even if this recent run has fallen flat with the fans. This has been a nice little run to inject some life into Natalya's already legendary career, but it doesn't end with a title. Pick: Ronda Rousey retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

United States Championship -- Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

This is actually something of a tough call. Theory seems set to go into a SummerSlam program with John Cena, but that's a program that doesn't need the title involved at all. On the other hand, Lashley has been elevated past secondary title status and winning the US title would feel like a step in the wrong direction. Given that I think Cena should win if the pair face off at SummerSlam, I think you have to move the title off of Theory. Of course, that would mean Theory taking two losses in a row on big shows and that doesn't feel right either. It's a tough choice, but Lashley winning may be the right play. Pick: Bobby Lashley wins the title -- Brookhouse

Vince McMahon and company are clearly very high on Theory. So high that an eventual matchup between Theory and John Cena -- Theory's childhood idol -- is constantly being hinted at. Theory won the U.S. title off Finn Balor in April and it feels too soon to strip him of it now. Some sort of disqualification, count out or no-contest seems like the best way to extend Theory's reign while protecting Lashley. Pick: Theory retains the title -- Mahjouri

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

The Usos and Roman Reigns are still absolutely dominant. It's hard to see that ending in what feels like a "feud of the month" against the Profits. The Usos' success is so closely tied to what Reigns is doing and a loss for them damages his positioning as the dominant personality in WWE. With that in mind, it should be another night of success for The Usos. Pick: The Usos retain the titles -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)