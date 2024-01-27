The Road to WrestleMania 40 kicks off on Saturday at the 2024 Royal Rumble. One male and one female superstar will punch their tickets to the year's biggest event by winning their respective 30-superstar matches.

The men's Rumble is rich with storylines. Cody Rhodes is determined to finish his story by avenging his WrestleMania 39 loss to Roman Reigns. CM Punk shockingly returned to WWE last year to complete a long-denied dream of headlining WrestleMania. Intercontinental champion Gunther had a record-setting run at last year's Rumble and recently called out world heavyweight champ Seth Rollins. Drew McIntyre is on fire and could disrupt things. Most recently, Paul Heyman motivated Jimmy Uso to play spoiler.

There aren't as many intertwining plots in the women's Rumble but that means anyone can step up and shock the world. Bayley is a strong candidate considering the success of her Damage CTRL cohorts. Becky Lynch is always a reliable WrestleMania headliner. Nia Jax has been unexpectedly effective since returning to the company as a surprise entrant last year. Speaking of surprise entrants, maybe an unannounced superstar will steal the whole thing.

Two title matches complete the four-card event. Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns has a high statistical probability of losing his title in a fatal four-way match against Randy Orton, LA Knight and AJ Styles. Finally, Logan Paul makes the first defense of his United States title against former three-time U.S. champion Kevin Owens.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2024 WWE Royal Rumble



Date: Jan. 27

Location: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. ET kickoff show)

Watch live: Peacock

2024 WWE Royal Rumble match card