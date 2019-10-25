AEW Full Gear matches, card, predictions, wrestling start time, PPV rumors, date, location

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view on Saturday, Nov. 9 from Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore for AEW Full Gear. The card is the first AEW PPV afforded the opportunity to be built to via the weekly AEW Dynamite show on TNT, rather than through various YouTube features. With a very strong build to the Chris Jericho vs. Cody main event, fans have gotten a taste of what a fully-functioning AEW looks like.

AEW Full Gear on Nov. 9 is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, and will available through multiple PPV outlets. As of this time, there has been no indication whether a typical "Buy In" pre-show will lead us into the festivities one hour prior at 7 p.m. Let's now take a look at the action set for AEW Full Gear and make some predictions as to what other bouts we might be treated to on the card.

AEW Full Gear matches

AEW Championship -- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody: This is the first big "program" given time to build over weeks of television for AEW, and it's done a spectacular job making it feel important through video packages and promos. Jericho is doing incredible work in once again recreating himself and making The Inner Circle faction feel like a big deal. The recent concession area brawl between Inner Circle and Cody's "family" upped the stakes yet again.

Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley: A match originally set for All Out before Moxley was forced out of the match due to MRSA. The extra time given to build things up has been a blessing, however, as the story of just how badly these two want to get their hands on each other has been able to truly gain traction. When Moxley and Omega were finally in the ring opposite each other during a recent tag match, the energy was electric without AEW giving away too much.

The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz: The early editions of AEW Dynamite ended with wild overbooked endings that allowed for a lot of interaction in a short amount of time. In that space, fans were treated to Santana & Ortiz of The Inner Circle mixing things up with The Young Bucks. That followed up on the All Out PPV where Santana & Ortiz debuted by attacking the Bucks and the Lucha Bros. Jericho issued the challenge to the Bucks, again doing the verbal heavy lifting, and the Bucks accepted on Dynamite after defeating Best Friends.

PAC vs. Adam "Hangman" Page: This match was made official after the Oct. 23 edition of Dynamite. PAC had involved himself in the issues between Omega and Moxley before Moxley turned on him and the two battled to a TV time limit draw to close that edition of Dynamite. Since losing to Jericho in the match to determine the first ever AEW champion, Page has been mostly a bit player on the roster. He's around for tag matches or occasional backup, but little beyond that. Getting in the ring with PAC gets him back in a big match on PPV. It's also worth noting that Page lost to PAC on the first edition of Dynamite -- a match that was originally scheduled for Double or Nothing before being canceled.

AEW Full Gear predictions

Darby Allin vs. Jake Hager: Hager has to make his AEW in-ring debut eventually, and he is the man who directly cost Allin the championship when he interfered in the street fight title match with Jericho. AEW seems high on Allin, so there's no doubt he could be put in position to face Hager.

AEW Women's Championship -- Riho (c) vs. Nyla Rose and/or Britt Baker: Riho needs a challenger, and the AEW women's division has not developed much at all to date. Rose and Baker are the top options in a "based on wins and losses" promotion. So expect either one or the other to take on the champ.