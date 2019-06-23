AEW Fyter Fest card, matches, date, start time, live stream, wrestling PPV price

By many accounts, All Elite Wrestling hit a home run with its debut Double or Nothing event over Memorial Day weekend. With the initial pay-per-view offering out of the way, it's time for AEW to continue the momentum as it aims to make its mark in the professional wrestling world. That comes this weekend with Fyter Fest, a collaborative effort with CEO Gaming and its annual fighting video game convention.

There are some big matchups set for Fyter Fest on Saturday, including a huge six-man tag team matchup pitting The Elite members Kenny Omega & the Young Bucks against the Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid. This will mark the first time the Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers will share a ring since the latter took back their AAA tag team titles in Mexico on the heels of a loss to Matt and Nick Jackson at Double or Nothing in the co-main event. In addition, Jon Moxley will take on Joey Janela in a bout that fans of hardcore wrestling surely won't want to miss, and Cody returns to the ring to square off with a rather unorthodox opponent in Darby Allin.

Below is all the information you need to watch AEW Fyter Fest on Saturday evening. Be sure to check back on Saturday for live coverage's of AEW's second big event.

How to watch AEW Fyter Fest

Date: Saturday, June 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET ("The Buy In" pre-show at 7 p.m.)

Location: Daytona Beach Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

"The Buy In" live steam (free): B/R Live

Fyter Fest live stream (free): B/R Live

AEW Fyter Fest match card