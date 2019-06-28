AEW Fyter Fest card, start time, matches, how to watch online, date, live stream, wrestling PPV price
All the information you need to catch the AEW Fyter Fest event on Saturday night
With the Double or Nothing event last month, All Elite Wrestling hit a home run with pro wrestling fans that have been searching for a legitimate alternative in its debut outing. With that out of the way now, it's time for AEW's second event, Fyter Fest, which will air live on Saturday night in Daytona Beach, Florida. A stacked lineup is headed our way as we inch closer towards AEW airing live on weekly television beginning this coming fall.
Among the big matchups set for Fyter Fest on Saturday night includes a huge six-man tag team matchup pitting The Elite members Kenny Omega & the Young Bucks against the Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid. This will mark the first time the Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers will share a ring since the latter took back their AAA tag team titles in Mexico on the heels of a loss to Matt and Nick Jackson at Double or Nothing in the co-main event. In addition, Jon Moxley will take on Joey Janela in a bout that fans of hardcore wrestling surely won't want to miss, and Cody returns to the ring to square off with a rather unorthodox opponent in Darby Allin.
Below is all the information you need to watch AEW Fyter Fest on Saturday evening.
How to watch AEW Fyter Fest
Date: Saturday, June 29
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET ("The Buy In" pre-show at 7:30 p.m.)
Location: Daytona Beach Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida
"The Buy In" live steam (free): B/R Live
Fyter Fest live stream (free): B/R Live
AEW Fyter Fest match card
- Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers & Laredo Kid
- Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela
- Cody vs. Darby Allin
- Hangman Page vs. MJF vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy
- Christopher Daniels vs. CIMA
- Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki
- Michael Nakazawa vs. Alex Jebailey in a hardcore match (The Buy In)
- SCU vs. Best Friends vs. Private Party (The Buy In)
Winners earn shot at All Out for first-round bye in world tag team championship tournament
