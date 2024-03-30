Cody Rhodes will stay with WWE for the next few years. Rhodes confirmed on Friday that he has signed a multi-year contract extension with the company. The deal also pushes back Rhodes' retirement timeline.

Rhodes, 38, originally planned to retire from professional wrestling at age 40. When asked about his career winding down, Rhodes told interviewer Justin Walker that his new contract will extend his in-ring career.

"I can tell you 40 is out of the question just because, not to give you scoop, it was widely reported, but I did sign a new contract with WWE," Rhodes said. "It extends beyond my 40th birthday."

Rhodes' retirement plan is influenced by the relationship with his late father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. Cody wants to strike a different balance between his career and his daughter's life than the one Cody had with his father.

"The plan is still, when it's time to step out, to step out without it being a painful process," Rhodes said. "Solely because I saw my dad [Dusty Rhodes] as an old man wrestler and he loved it and enjoyed it, but as his son it was hard to see.

"My daughter is two going on three, there does have to be a time, just like he was with us, where I have to be home all the time and be there with her. It's not 40 anymore. I'll update the number. I hit the prime run late in the game. I often forget that I'm nearing 40."

Rhodes will headline his second consecutive WrestleMania at WrestleMania 40, top-billing both nights. Rhodes teams with world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins against Roman Reigns and The Rock on April 6 for Night 1. Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the undisputed WWE universal championship in the main event of Night 2 on April 7.