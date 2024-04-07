We have arrived to the biggest wrestling event of the year. WrestleMania 40 is set for Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday and Sunday and this year's event truly has some old-school heat to it.

The biggest match of the weekend sees WWE universal champion Roman Reigns rematch Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2 as Rhodes looks to "finish the story" after coming up short a year ago. Reigns will be at a clear advantage in the match after he and The Rock defeated Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1, clearing the way for the match to be under "Bloodline Rules." That means anything goes, with much expectation on The Rock, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso trying to interfere and keep the title with the "Tribal Chief."

Plus, there's always a surprise or two along the way where legends return or celebrities make an appearance.

Let's take a look at the full WrestleMania 40 card, which streams live on Peacock on April 7 beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Note: these are not the official match order for each night, simply a list of which matches will take place on each day.

2024 WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 matches

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes: For the second consecutive year, it's Reigns vs. Rhodes at WrestleMania. After winning the Royal Rumble again, Rhodes made it clear he was coming for Reigns to "finish the story." That plan was sidelined when Rhodes stepped aside and handed the Reigns match over to The Rock. Fan backlash to the idea of Rhodes' two-year-long story was strong and it appears that pushed WWE to pivot back to Rhodes getting his match with Reigns. At the WrestleMania 40 kickoff, Reigns and Rock celebrated their upcoming match, with Rock suddenly on good terms with Reigns. Rhodes interrupted, said he got to make the decision, not Reigns, and said he was coming after the Tribal Chief. The Rock later announced Rhodes would never again receive an undisputed WWE universal title shot if he lost to Reigns.

WWE Women's Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley: Bayley was the winner of this year's women's Royal Rumble. Now, she faces one of her former Damage CTRL teammates in Sky. Despite creating Damage CTRL, Bayley had been on the outs with the group for quite some time. While Bayley hinted at challenging Rhea Ripley for the women's world title, Nia Jax stepped in and scared her off, leading to Bayley challenging Sky and fighting off all of Damage CTRL.

United States Championship -- Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens: Paul is going to have his hands full. The U.S. champion shunned SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis for failing to find him a WrestleMania opponent, so Aldis found him two. Paul will defend his title in a triple-threat match against Orton and Owens. The social media influencer has long had issues with Owens. Paul got on Orton's bad side after costing him a world title opportunity at WrestleMania by laying him out with brass knuckles at the Elimination Chamber.

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles: The rivalry between Knight and Styles has been simmering ever since Styles returned to action in December. Styles took issue with Knight's rise to stardom, which coincided with Styles' hiatus at the hands of The Bloodline. Styles accused Knight of stepping over his cold body and taking everything that he was entitled to. Styles cost Knight a world heavyweight title match at the Elimination Chamber. Knight has been on a manhunt ever since. Knight laid out the challenge to Styles on the March 15 episode of SmackDown. Styles accepted with a steel chair to the back.

The Final Testament (Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain) vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (Philadelphia Street Fight): The two factions have been brawling for months. The Final Testament cost Street Profits a spot in the undisputed tag team title six-pack ladder match at WrestleMania. Kross berated Lashley for letting his pride get in the way of his pupils' success and boasted about crushing Street Profits' WrestleMania dreams. WWE announced a Philadelphia Street Fight between the two factions, an appropriate way to end their long-running feud.

World Heavyweight Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: McIntyre has been on fire of late, taking issue with anyone and everyone who questions his methods. Those methods have involved increasingly opportunistic behavior as he looks to become a world champion once again. McIntyre took advantage of yet another situation when an already-eliminated Logan Paul knocked out Randy Orton with brass knuckles in the Elimination Chamber, allowing McIntyre to score the pin and punch his ticket to a match with Rollins at WrestleMania.