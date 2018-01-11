In This Corner Podcast: Mick Foley interview, WWE Raw went all-in on Monday

WWE

In this episode: Brian Campbell sits down one-on-one with Mick Foley ahead of Raw 25 to discuss the signature show and the Hardcore Legend's thoughts on the business today. Adam Silverstein helps kick off this week's edition of In This Corner wasting no time before getting to one of the best editions of Raw in recent memory. From the reemergence of Braun Strowman to The Miz's return to the formation of the Balor Club, the guys break down nearly the entire Raw program to open The Main Event. Next up, BC and The Silver King discuss Chris Jericho's future and whether he is long for New Japan Pro-Wrestling before moving on to Hero or Zero and wrapping things up by opening their DMs and giving you their Feel Spots for the week.

