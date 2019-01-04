NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 start time, live stream, watch online, card, matches, PPV price
All the information you need to catch the Wrestle Kingdom 13 event in the Tokyo Dome
The most anticipated event that's held by New Japan Pro-Wrestling the beginning of every year has arrived. Wrestle Kingdom 13 is set to take place on Friday, on its traditional date of Jan. 4 and inside the traditional venue of the historic Tokyo Dome. This show is New Japan's version of WrestleMana, and yet another amazing card is on tap for fans to enjoy as the new year begins.
In the main event of the 10-match card, Kenny Omega will defend his IWGP heavyweight championship against the "Ace" of New Japan, former seven-time IWGP heavyweight champ Hiroshi Tanahashi. Since Tanahashi earned the right to main event the Tokyo Dome against Omega with his G1 Climax 28 victory last summer, the build for this bout has been tremendous as the promotion has told the story of old guard vs. new guard. Given the talent levels of both these amazing competitors, this should be yet another Tokyo Dome main event that does not fail to deliver.
Check out the viewing information and card for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 below, and be sure to subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE and pro wrestling each week.
Wrestle Kingdom 13 viewing information
Date: Friday, Jan. 4
Location: Tokyo Dome -- Tokyo, Japan
Start times: 5 p.m. JST | 3 a.m. ET (pre-show starts at 2 a.m.) | 2 a.m. CT | 12 a.m. PT
Watch live: FITE TV | Price: $34.99
Live stream: NJPWWorld.com (English broadcast available)
Wrestle Kingdom 13 match card
- IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- IWGP Intercontinental Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White
- IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Kushida (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori
- IWGP United States Championship: Cody (c) vs. Juice Robinson
- IWGP Tag Team Championship: Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. EVIL & Sanada vs. The Young Bucks
- RevPro British Heavyweight Championship: Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado (c) vs. Roppongi 3K vs. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi
- NEVER Openweight Championship: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay
- NEVER Openweight Six-Man Championship No. 1 Contender Gauntlet (pre-show): Togi Makabe, Toru Yano & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yuji Nagat, Jeff Cobb & David Finlay vs. Hirooki Goto, Beretta & Chuckie T vs. Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Hangman Page, Yujiro Takahashi & Marty Scurll
