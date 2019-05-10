NXT TakeOver: 25 card, matches, location, date, predictions, rumors, start time

It's been common for NXT TakeOver events to serve as a highlight during some of the biggest weekends of the year for the WWE main roster, but the unofficial third brand has decided to buck that trend to celebrate a very special occasion. On Saturday, June 1, NXT TakeOver: XXV will take place inside the Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, as NXT will have the entire spotlight all to itself for its 25th TakeOver offering. NXT TakeOver: XXV will begin at 7 p.m. ET and air live on the WWE Network, with a kickoff show leading us in beginning at 6 p.m.

Because NXT is a taped program on the WWE Network, not all of these matches have been announced on television as part of storylines, so some bouts below are spoilers at this time.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Below you can have a look at the NXT TakeOver: XXV card as it's already begun to come together.

NXT TakeOver: XXV matches

NXT Championship -- Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Adam Cole: Since his loss in that epic NXT TakeOver: New York main event over WrestleMania weekend, Cole has maintained that he is the uncrowned NXT champion seeing as he defeated Gargano cleanly in the first fall. Gargano, hearing more than enough, has decided to give Cole the rematch that he's been seeking. What's interesting to note is that Matt Riddle has been pretty involved in the buildup, so that's something to speculate on in regards to the future.

NXT Women's Championship -- Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Io Shirai: Shirai hoids a pinfall victory over Baszler during a tag match, which is something that very clearly irks the two-time champion. Shirai also has vengeance on her mind given the fact that Baszler handed her best friend, Kairi Sane, a loss prior to the current SmackDown star's promotion to the main roster. This title match has been building for a while now, and will take place on this card. So, as per usual -- let's once again speculate whether this will finally lead to Baszler enjoying a spot in the big time sooner rather than later.

Vacant NXT Tag Team Championship -- Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch: With The Viking Raiders now enjoying a slightly prominent position on the Raw roster, the artists formerly known as The War Raiders -- and, of course, The Viking Experience -- relinquished the titles during a recent television taping. Now, these four teams will battle it out to determine who gets to carry the torch for the NXT tag team division going forward after the sudden call-up of the champs.

NXT TakeOver: XXV predictions

NXT North American Championship -- Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Tyler Breeze: During the most recent set of TV tapings, it was revealed that Breeze has returned to his "home" of NXT, and he has his sights firmly set on Dream and finally capturing an NXT singles title. Dream has also engaged with Dominik Dijakovic lately, so the possibility is there for this to potentially turn into a triple threat before now and June 1.

KUSHIDA vs. Drew Gulak: As NXT has taped upcoming television, Gulak has been "scouting" the former IWGP junior heavyweight champion, and the two even had a match. That match, however, ended in some controversy, so we could be in for a more decisive finish as the Japanese sensation makes his NXT TakeOver in-ring debut.