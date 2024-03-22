Roman Reigns is in "God mode" with his current record-breaking championship run. But, according to him, "The Tribal Chief" isn't even his final form. Reigns nipped concerns about his longtime future despite his relative inactivity as a WWE superstar.

Reigns has performed on a part-time basis since main-eventing WrestleMania 38 in 2022, primarily being reserved for monthly pay-per-views and sparse television appearances. He wrestled 11 times in 2023 and has made one in-ring appearance thus far in 2024 at the Royal Rumble. Many believe Cody Rhodes will dethrone him as undisputed WWE universal champion at WrestleMania 40 on April 7. Whether or not that comes to fruition, Reigns denies that the current landscape is indicative of his long-term future.

"I'm just scratching the surface. I'm still experimenting. We're still figuring stuff out," Reigns told Pat McAfee on Friday's live special of "The Pat McAfee Show." "There's still so much room left to grow. I'm 38-years-young. I'm a young man. I have so much stuff to do left. If we were able to do this in four years imagine what we can conquer in another decade. The work is being put in."

Friday marks 1,300 days of Reigns as universal champion, plus 719 days as WWE champion. His universal title run -- the longest in that specific title's history -- is recognized as the fourth-longest WWE world title reign ever behind Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund and Hulk Hogan, the latter of whom he can surpass later this year.

"I don't see it stopping anytime," Reigns said. "We're about to set more records WrestleMania weekend with the main events. We're chasing landmarks and different history marks as far as the title reigns. There's so much history left to make. I don't see it ever ending."

Reigns will defend his undisputed WWE universal championship against Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. It's a rematch from WrestleMania 39, but it won't be their only match against each other that weekend. Reigns and his cousin The Rock will team up against Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match in the Night 1 main event on April 6. The outcome of their Night 1 main event will impact the stipulations of Reigns vs. Rhodes 2.