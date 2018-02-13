Ronda Rousey to make first scheduled WWE appearance at Elimination Chamber PPV

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made waves back on Jan. 28 when she surprised by appearing at the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Ever since that night in Philadelphia where we learned Rousey was now a full-time member of the WWE roster, we haven't seen the woman known as "Rowdy" on television. But now we know when we will see her next.

Monday night on Raw, brand general manager Kurt Angle announced that Rousey will appear at the Elimination Chamber show on Sunday, Feb. 25. Her purpose for being there will be to (storyline) officially sign her WWE Raw contract.

So aside from learning when we'll get the chance to see Rousey in the WWE ring again, we also found out that she'll be competing on the Raw brand when she does start actively wrestling. That shouldn't surprise many, though, as you had to assume a mainstream star the level of Rousey would be placed on the company's flagship show.

After weeks of speculation as to whether or not Rousey was heading to WWE for her next career venture, she stunned the sports world when she appeared out of nowhere following the first women's Royal Rumble. The familiar Joan Jett tune "Bad Reputation" blared over the loud speakers of the Wells Fargo Center, sending the crowd into a frenzy. From there, Rousey stared down WWE SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair, Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss and the first women's Royal Rumble winner, Asuka. She even got snubbed on a handshake attempt by the "Empress of Tomorrow," which was quite the moment in itself to witness.

Finally, Rousey had an awkward handshake moment with Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon outside at the announce table before the show went off the air.

We learned more about Rousey's status in the company with this announcement Monday on Raw, and at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 25, we should learn about the supposed big-time WrestleMania plans the company reportedly has for its newest star.