The Undertaker makes a surprise return on the Raw after WWE WrestleMania 35
The Undertaker missed WrestleMania but still made an impact this extended weekend
Stunning some, WrestleMania 35 came and went this past weekend, and for the first time since 2000, The Undertaker did not have a match on WWE's biggest show of the year. But we'd come to find out on Monday night that the "Deadman" would make his presence felt in the WrestleMania festivities in some form or fashion.
Halfway through the third hour of the Raw after WrestleMania on Monday night, Undertaker made his return to WWE for the first time since he and Kane lost to Triple H & Shawn Michaels in the main event of the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia in November 2018 as he served as the latest superstar to ruin an Elias performance.
In a promo earlier backstage, Elias said there would be "hell to pay" for anyone who dared to interrupt his latest performance. Then while he was performing in the ring, he reiterated his stance, stating that if anyone were to come out at that moment, they'd be a "dead man." That's when the atmosphere changed in Brooklyn, New York.
The gong hit, Barclays Center erupted and out came the legend himself on the night after the incredible WrestleMania 35 event in MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Undertaker would deliver a big boot to Elias, followed by a tombstone to close the segment.
It wouldn't be WrestleMania week without seeing The Undertaker, and we got just that on Monday night.
