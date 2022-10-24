WWE will be bringing a premium live event to Montreal for the first time in 14 years when Elimination Chamber touches down at Bell Centre in "The City of Saints" on Saturday, Feb. 18. Elimination Chamber will be WWE's final major event prior to WrestleMania 39, which takes place April 1 and 2 from Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The go-home edition of SmackDown on Friday, Feb. 19 will also be held at Bell Centre. SmackDown last visited Montreal this past August for a show that was WWE's highest-ever grossing SmackDown from the city.

With Elimination Chamber as the final premium live event before WrestleMania, it can be expected that the matches that take place at the premium live event and inside the Chamber will have significant ramifications for the title matches at the biggest event of the year.

WWE's last trip to Montreal for a major event was Breaking Point in 2009. That event, also held at Bell Center, had an announced attendance of 12,000. The main event of Breaking Point saw CM Punk defeat The Undertaker in a submission match that ended in a controversial finish that called back to the most famous moment in Montreal wrestling history, "The Montreal Screwjob" from Survivor Series 1997.

At that event, Shawn Michaels won the WWF championship from Bret Hart in an unscripted moment when Michaels placed Hart in a sharpshooter and the bell rang, with Michaels announced as the winner and new champion. The move was orchestrated by former WWE CEO Vince McMahon following disagreements with Hart on how he would lose the title before departing the promotion to join WCW.

Combination tickets for both SmackDown and Elimination Chamber go on sale Nov. 18 with individual tickets on sale Dec. 2.