WWE Greatest Royal Rumble betting odds: Who will win each of the matches on the card?
Odds have been released for every contest on the historic Saudi Arabian card
WWE is always looking for ways to revolutionize the business, and they will be doing just that on Friday with the presentation of the Greatest Royal Rumble card. King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will be the setting for the event which features a 50-man Royal Rumble match as well as a plethora of championships being defended. In the marquee title bout on the card, Brock Lesnar will defend his universal championship against Roman Reigns inside of a steel cage in a rematch of their violent and stunning encounter at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.
With the historic Saudi Arabian event nearly upon us, betting odds have been released for every match taking place on the card. If you don't mind potentially being spoiled, you can have a look at those odds -- courtesy of BetDSI Sportsbook -- below. And of course, be sure to check out CBS Sports' full preview and predictions for the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble.
WWE Greatest Royal Rumble odds
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Bludgeon Brothers -400
The Usos +325
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Matt Hardy/Bray Wyatt -360
Cesaro/Sheamus +300
WWE United States Championship
Jeff Hardy -200
Jinder Mahal +175
Special Singles Match
John Cena -180
Triple H +150
Casket Match
The Undertaker -480
Rusev +350
WWE Championship
AJ Styles -180
Shinsuke Nakamura +150
WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns -190
Brock Lesnar +155
50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble
- Daniel Bryan +400
- Braun Strowman +450
- Bobby Lashley +500
- Samoa Joe +700
- Big Cass +800
- Chris Jericho +850
- Baron Corbin +900
- Elias +1200
- Dean Ambrose +1500
- Rey Mysterio +1750
- Randy Orton +1900
- Finn Balor +2000
- Jinder Mahal +2000
- Rusev +2200
- Sami Zayn +2500
- Kevin Owens +3000
- Dolph Ziggler +3000
- A.J. Styles +3500
- Shinsuke Nakamura +3500
- Jeff Hardy +4500
- Kane +4500
- Brock Lesnar +5000
- Roman Reigns +5000
- Andrade Almas +6000
- Big Show +6500
- Bobby Roode +7500
- Bray Wyatt +7500
- The Miz +10000
- Batista +10000
- Field (Any Other Wrestler) +5000
