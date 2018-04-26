WWE Greatest Royal Rumble betting odds: Who will win each of the matches on the card?

WWE is always looking for ways to revolutionize the business, and they will be doing just that on Friday with the presentation of the Greatest Royal Rumble card. King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will be the setting for the event which features a 50-man Royal Rumble match as well as a plethora of championships being defended. In the marquee title bout on the card, Brock Lesnar will defend his universal championship against Roman Reigns inside of a steel cage in a rematch of their violent and stunning encounter at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

With the historic Saudi Arabian event nearly upon us, betting odds have been released for every match taking place on the card. If you don't mind potentially being spoiled, you can have a look at those odds -- courtesy of BetDSI Sportsbook -- below. And of course, be sure to check out CBS Sports' full preview and predictions for the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble odds

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Bludgeon Brothers -400

The Usos +325

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Matt Hardy/Bray Wyatt -360

Cesaro/Sheamus +300

WWE United States Championship

Jeff Hardy -200

Jinder Mahal +175

Special Singles Match

John Cena -180

Triple H +150

Casket Match

The Undertaker -480

Rusev +350

WWE Championship

AJ Styles -180

Shinsuke Nakamura +150

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns -190

Brock Lesnar +155

50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble